Agri, infra damage from 'Auring' at P24.23 million

MANILA, Philippines — Damage to crops and structures by Tropical Storm Auring stood at more than P24 million on Wednesday, with the Caraga region the worst hit, the NDRRMC reported.

Disaster response officials said Auring (international name Dujuan) brought P21.43 million worth of damage to crops and livestock while damage to infrastructure was at P2.8 million.

The first storm in the country this year made a single landfall over the weekend, but heavy rains and floods prior to that affected 49,947 families or 181,990 individuals.

Of the figure, 17,982 families or 67,123 persons were forced to flee to 176 evacuation centers, while 5,377 families or 20,519 individuals sought shelter with relatives.

The death toll in the wake of Auring remained at one, while injuries were at two. Four were reported missing in Caraga, bringing the total to six.

Some 679 houses were also damaged in the region and in the Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao regions.

Local governments along with the social welfare department have since extended more than P3.21 million worth of assistance to families affected, the NDRRMC's report added.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to typhoon-hit Surigao del Sur on Tuesday.