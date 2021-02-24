#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Ex-PNP chief Cascolan gets new post under Duterte's office
Undated file photo shows Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan.
The STAR, file

Ex-PNP chief Cascolan gets new post under Duterte's office

(Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan got a new government post, this time under President Rodrigo Duterte’s office.

Malacañang confirmed Wednesday that Cascolan has been appointed as undersecretary at the Office of the President.

Before retiring, Cascolan has said that he is open to accepting a new position in government, adding that he is “always here for the president.”

Cascolan previously served as the country’s top cop for two months from September 2020 to November 2020, when he reached 56, the mandatory age for retirement in the PNP.

Before he headed the PNP, Cascolan was the police’s chief of administration. — Xave Gregorio

CAMILO CASCOLAN RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines warned vs lifting swab tests for tourists
Philippines warned vs lifting swab tests for tourists
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
World Health Organization country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe yesterday cautioned the government against plans to...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara on 2022: Still a no
Sara on 2022: Still a no
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
It’s still a “no” to the presidency for Mayor Sara Duterte despite the latest survey result showing her...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte seeks &lsquo;a little more time&rsquo; for MGCQ shift
Duterte seeks ‘a little more time’ for MGCQ shift
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte wants “a little more time” to allow further reopening of the economy or placing the entire country...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 7 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte visits Caraga, areas hit by typhoon
Duterte visits Caraga, areas hit by typhoon
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has assured victims of Typhoon Auring in the Caraga region that the government would not abandon them in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
FDA, DOH to probe Mon Tulfo's use of smuggled Sinopharm jabs
FDA, DOH to probe Mon Tulfo's use of smuggled Sinopharm jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 51 minutes ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the unauthorized vaccination activity will be referred to the agency’s regulatory...
Headlines
fbfb
Pasig's Vico Sotto among world's 'anti-corruption champions' &mdash; US
Pasig's Vico Sotto among world's 'anti-corruption champions' — US
2 hours ago
"Victor Sotto, Mayor of Pasig, The Philippines, is a standard-bearer for a new generation of Philippine politicians who prioritize...
Headlines
fbfb
Warrant out vs 5 PDEA agents over staged drug bust in Dumaguete
Warrant out vs 5 PDEA agents over staged drug bust in Dumaguete
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Judge Mendoza said the conduct of the PDEA agents “shows contempt for the rule of law, which brings the entire justice...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought into death of another infant separated from jailed mom
House probe sought into death of another infant separated from jailed mom
2 hours ago
Members of the progressive Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives are calling on the chamber’s human rights...
Headlines
fbfb
Mon Tulfo admits getting inoculated with smuggled Sinopharm shots, eyes local distributorship
Mon Tulfo admits getting inoculated with smuggled Sinopharm shots, eyes local distributorship
3 hours ago
In an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News Tuesday, Tulfo said others who were inoculated with the smuggled...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with