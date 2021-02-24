Ex-PNP chief Cascolan gets new post under Duterte's office

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan got a new government post, this time under President Rodrigo Duterte’s office.

Malacañang confirmed Wednesday that Cascolan has been appointed as undersecretary at the Office of the President.

Before retiring, Cascolan has said that he is open to accepting a new position in government, adding that he is “always here for the president.”

Cascolan previously served as the country’s top cop for two months from September 2020 to November 2020, when he reached 56, the mandatory age for retirement in the PNP.

Before he headed the PNP, Cascolan was the police’s chief of administration. — Xave Gregorio