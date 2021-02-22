#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines cube satellite Maya-2 launched into ISS
Engineers (from left) Mark Angelo Purio, Izrael Zenar Bautista and Marloun Sejera are responsible for creating the Philippines’ second cube satellite, Maya-2 (inset), which was sent into space yesterday.
Image taken from the Department of Science and Technology’s STAMINA4Space website.

Philippines cube satellite Maya-2 launched into ISS

Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña yesterday announced the launch of the Philippines’ second cube satellite Maya-2 into the International Space Station (ISS) through the space supply ship S.S. Katherine Johnson, which took off from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Wallops Island flight facility in Virginia at 1:36 a.m. (Philippine Standard Time) on Saturday.

The launch of the Maya-2 CubeSat, developed by three Filipino engineering post-graduate students – Izrael Zenar Bautista, Mark Angelo Purio and Marloun Sejera – marks another historic milestone for the Philippines in the field of space science, according to Dela Peña.

Bautista, Purio, and Sejera are currently pursuing doctorate degrees in Space Systems Engineering and Space Engineering at Kyushu Institute of Technology (KyuTech), which is spearheading and hosting the Joint Global Multi-Nation BIRDS-4 Satellite Project, a cross-border interdisciplinary CubeSat development project involving the Philippines, Paraguay and Japan.

Sending the satellite into the ISS is the final step before the satellite reaches its targeted altitude in low Earth orbit, from which it will be launched into space orbit at a date to be determined later on, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said.

The Maya-2 development project was implemented through the Space Science and Technology Proliferation through University Partnerships (STeP-UP) project of the Space Technology and Applications Mastery, Innovation and Advancement (STAMINA4Space) program of the DOST.

The STAMINA4Space is funded by the DOST’s Philippine Council for Innovation, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development, and implemented by DOST’s Advanced Science and Technology Institute and the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Secretary Joel Joseph Marciano Jr., Philippine Space Agency director general, hailed the successful launch of Maya-2.

“To do something for the first time is great, but to be able to do it again and innovate is greater. We take pride in the launch of Maya-2, the successor to Maya-1 and the Philippines’ latest milestone in creating value in space for and from Filipinos and for the world,” Marciano said in a statement issued yesterday.

The launch of Maya-2 came after the decommissioning of Maya-1 – the first ever Filipino-designed-and-developed CubeSat – last Nov. 23. Maya-1 was launched into space in June 2018.

Both Maya-1 and Maya-2 are satellite technology demonstration and educational platforms geared toward collecting data remotely by Store-and-Forward Mechanism.

FILIPINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cabinet meets Monday on MGCQ shift; unclear if Duterte to announce decision in address
Cabinet meets Monday on MGCQ shift; unclear if Duterte to announce decision in address
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Metro Manila, the economic center of the Philippines and home to more than 12 million people, remains the epicenter of the...
Headlines
fbfb
False claims about junked poll protest hurt democratic institutions &mdash; Robredo
False claims about junked poll protest hurt democratic institutions — Robredo
7 hours ago
"It's saddening that they're still attempting to spread fake news that it hasn't been dismissed with finality yet. This isn't...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' accelerates slightly as it nears Eastern Visayas, Caraga
'Auring' accelerates slightly as it nears Eastern Visayas, Caraga
6 hours ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) has accelerated slighlty as it approaches...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH records 1,888 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
DOH records 1,888 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
8 hours ago
It has been 341 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 5 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
By Helen Flores | 38 minutes ago
Temperatures in Baguio City and Metro Manila yesterday dropped to 9 degrees Celsius and 19.3 degrees Celsius, respectively...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA still waiting for Sinovac data
FDA still waiting for Sinovac data
By Mayen Jaymalin | 38 minutes ago
There is still no emergency use authorization for China’s Sinovac Biotech with two days left prior to the expected arrival...
Headlines
fbfb
18 more UK variant cases detected &ndash; DOH
18 more UK variant cases detected – DOH
By Mayen Jaymalin | 38 minutes ago
The Department of Health yesterday confirmed the detection of 18 more cases of the highly infectious United Kingdom variant...
Headlines
fbfb
Auring brings rain, flood
Auring brings rain, flood
By Alexis Romero | 38 minutes ago
Thousands were evacuated or were stranded as Tropical Storm Auring dumped heavy rains, spawning floods and landslides as it...
Headlines
fbfb
House starts plenary debates on economic Cha-cha
House starts plenary debates on economic Cha-cha
By Delon Porcalla | 38 minutes ago
Proponents and opponents of the House of Representatives’ move to amend restrictive economic provisions in the 1987...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with