#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
Officials of the Government Service Insurance System have expressed support for a proposal to increase premium rate contributions in the retirement fund.
GSIS facebook page

GSIS premium rate hike eyed

Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - February 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Government personnel might soon have to pay more for their retirement benefits.

Officials of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) have expressed support for a proposal to increase premium rate contributions in the retirement fund.

At a virtual meeting last Wednesday, the House committee on public accounts started looking into the feasibility of also increasing the premium rates in GSIS following laws increasing the premium rate contributions in the Social Security System (SSS) and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

GSIS vice president for legal affairs Lucio Yu Jr. said that while the government corporation is not in financial trouble – unlike SSS and PhilHealth – increasing the premium rates would be beneficial to the fund and its members.

“We are delighted not because we are in very dire need of finances, but in view of the different developments, such as the lowering of retirement age bill and other increases in salaries, we might have to explore that possibility just to sustain the fund,” he told the panel chaired by Probinsyano Ako party-list Rep. Jose Singson Jr.

But Yu clarified that such increase in contributions “is our last resort.”

The lawmaker also tackled the financial status of GSIS during the hearing.
During the presentation, GSIS operations group vice president Vilma Fuentes revealed that the fund’s actuarial life is presently at 25 years.

When asked if such period would not be a cause for alarm, GSIS actuary manager Jenny Lobas explained that “the program of GSIS would still be able to pay for the scheduled benefits, however, up to the extent of contributions that would be collected by GSIS.”

GSIS officials further bared that, based on 2019 data, the income of the fund from premium payments amounted to P131 billion, income from loans was around P39 billion, while its income from various investments was P48 billion.

They explained that GSIS charged different interest rates in its different loan programs.
The panel has set another hearing pending submission of the financial statement of the GSIS.

Under Republic Act 8291 or the GSIS law, it is “mandatory for the member and the employer to pay the monthly contributions.”

The rate of contribution payable by the member and the government agency shall be nine percent and 12 percent, respectively, based on the actual monthly salary of the member.

The proposal to increase the GSIS premium rate came just weeks after the scheduled increases in contributions to SSS and PhilHealth this year were deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GSIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US warns: China's &lsquo;unacceptable&rsquo; coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
US warns: China's ‘unacceptable’ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 hours ago
The US on Saturday scored China for passing a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, accusing it of...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' threatens Caraga, Visayas
Thousands evacuated as 'Auring' threatens Caraga, Visayas
16 hours ago
(Update 2, 5:48 p.m.) Thousands have been evacuated in Caraga as Tropical Storm Auring (international name: Dujuan) inches...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
Philippines coronavirus caseload rises to 559,288 with 2,240 new infections
9 hours ago
Another 2,240 people contracted coronavirus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Saturday, pushing the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
Zambales prosecutor junks refiled rap vs teacher who offered bounty to kill Duterte
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
(Updated 12:22 p.m.) "For, after all the issue at hand is a balance of the bill of rights, particularly the freedom of speech,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
Government personnel might soon have to pay more for their retirement benefits.
Headlines
fbfb
Hefty oil price hike seen this week
Hefty oil price hike seen this week
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Oil prices would be raised by more than P1 per liter this week.
Headlines
fbfb
BOC collector gets Environmental Justice Award
BOC collector gets Environmental Justice Award
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
A Bureau of Customs collector, who worked on sending back over 7,600 metric tons of illegal waste from South Korea in 2018,...
Headlines
fbfb
More lawmakers back probe on Lumad center raid
More lawmakers back probe on Lumad center raid
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
More congressmen are supporting the move to conduct a House inquiry into the recent police operation at an educational center...
Headlines
fbfb
Bong Go to respect Duterte decision on VFA
February 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go has vowed to respect whatever President Duterte decides to do with the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with