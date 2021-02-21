More lawmakers back probe on Lumad center raid

MANILA, Philippines — More congressmen are supporting the move to conduct a House inquiry into the recent police operation at an educational center in Cebu where 21 Lumad students were dragged away by lawmen.

Deputy Speaker Benny Abante, Quezon City 6th district Rep. Kit Belmonte, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo and Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers have signed the resolution filed by the Makabayan bloc seeking a congressional probe on the “raid” which police insist was a “rescue” operation.

The Makabayan bloc, led by Deputy Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, has branded the incident “an abduction” and “an act of terror against the Lumads.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero clarified that his support for the Lumad children and criticism of the police should not be misconstrued as support for insurgency, particularly the New People’s Army.

“As main author of the Anti-Terrorism Law, I stand firm in my belief that insurgency using or promoting violence and other criminal acts should have no place in our nation,” stressed the 1-Pacman congressman.

Romero, who also signed the resolution, explained that his position against the police operation at the Lumad Bakwit Center in Cebu was only “consistent with my advocacies on education and welfare of children.”

Noting that 25 students, including 19 minors, were dragged away from the center, he said: “It is my belief that children should never ever be caught in the middle of any armed conflict, especially when it involves our law enforcement agencies.”

Based on the live video released by Freeman News, it was apparent that the Lumad Bakwit School was being raided by police, although they claim it was a rescue operation to secure minors from an indigenous group.