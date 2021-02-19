‘Auring’ weakens into tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone “Auring” weakened into a tropical storm hours after it became a severe tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

PAGASA, however, warns that Auring may intensify again into a severe tropical storm ahead of its expected landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga region on Sunday morning.

Afterwards, PAGASA said Auring will likely weaken as it follows a generally northwestward path while crossing the Caraga region, Visayas and Mimaropa from Sunday to Monday.

Auring now packs winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph and is moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA last spotted its center 405 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

While Auring has yet to make landfall, its effects are already being felt in Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte where light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected until tonight.

PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Southern Leyte

Guian, Eastern Samar, including Homonhon Island

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Balingasag, Misamis Oriental

Balingoan, Misamis Oriental

Binuangan, Misamis Oriental

Claveria, Misamis Oriental

Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Jasaan, Misamis Oriental

Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental

Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental

Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental

Medina, Misamis Oriental

Salay, Misamis Oriental

Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental

Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental

Talisayan, Misamis Oriental

Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

Cabanglasan, Bukidnon

Impasug-ong, Bukidnon

Lantapan, Bukidnon

Malaybalay City, Bukidnon

Malitbog, Bukidnon

Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon

Maramag, Bukidnon

Quezon, Bukidnon

San Fernando, Bukidnon

Sumilao, Bukidnon

Valencia City, Bukidnon

PAGASA said that it may raise Signal No. 2 over Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental by 11 p.m.

The state weather bureau warns of moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte by Saturday.

Meanwhile, eastern and central Visayas, the rest of northern Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Davao City can expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains by Saturday.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Visayas, Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon are expected on Sunday, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Romblon, the rest of northern Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental on the same day.

