âAuringâ weakens into tropical storm
Satellite image captured on February 19, 2021 shows Tropical Storm Auring
Release/PAGASA

‘Auring’ weakens into tropical storm

(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone “Auring” weakened into a tropical storm hours after it became a severe tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

PAGASA, however, warns that Auring may intensify again into a severe tropical storm ahead of its expected landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga region on Sunday morning.

Afterwards, PAGASA said Auring will likely weaken as it follows a generally northwestward path while crossing the Caraga region, Visayas and Mimaropa from Sunday to Monday.

Auring now packs winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph and is moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA last spotted its center 405 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

While Auring has yet to make landfall, its effects are already being felt in Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte where light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected until tonight.

PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Southern Leyte
  • Guian, Eastern Samar, including Homonhon Island
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao City
  • Camiguin
  • Balingasag, Misamis Oriental
  • Balingoan, Misamis Oriental
  • Binuangan, Misamis Oriental
  • Claveria, Misamis Oriental
  • Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
  • Jasaan, Misamis Oriental
  • Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental
  • Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental
  • Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental
  • Medina, Misamis Oriental
  • Salay, Misamis Oriental
  • Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental
  • Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental
  • Talisayan, Misamis Oriental
  • Villanueva, Misamis Oriental
  • Cabanglasan, Bukidnon
  • Impasug-ong, Bukidnon
  • Lantapan, Bukidnon
  • Malaybalay City, Bukidnon
  • Malitbog, Bukidnon
  • Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon
  • Maramag, Bukidnon
  • Quezon, Bukidnon
  • San Fernando, Bukidnon
  • Sumilao, Bukidnon
  • Valencia City, Bukidnon

PAGASA said that it may raise Signal No. 2 over Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental by 11 p.m.

The state weather bureau warns of moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte by Saturday.

Meanwhile, eastern and central Visayas, the rest of northern Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Davao City can expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains by Saturday.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Visayas, Caraga, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon are expected on Sunday, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Romblon, the rest of northern Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental on the same day.

Forecast position

  • 24 hour (Saturday afternoon): 290 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • 48 hour (Sunday afternoon): In the vicinity of Hilongos, Leyte
  • 72 hour (Monday afternoon): 140 km northwest of Coron, Palawan
  • 96 hour (Tuesday afternoon): 415 km west of Subic, Zambales
  • 120 hour (Wednesday afternoon): 490 km west of Iba, Zambales
     

PAGASA
Philstar
