Convicted carjack ring leader Raymond Dominguez found dead in Bilibid cell â BuCor
The Bureau of Corrections said high-profile inmate Raymond Dominguez was found dead early morning of February 19.
The STAR/file

Convicted carjack ring leader Raymond Dominguez found dead in Bilibid cell — BuCor

(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:36 p.m.) — High-profile inmate Raymond Dominguez, known as the leader of a notorious carjack ring, was found dead in his cell on Friday morning, Bureau of Corrections official said.

In a message to reporters, BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag confirmed that Dominguez “was found lifeless at 6:20 a.m.”

“It appears that he died of natural causes. But we will wait for the medico-legal report,” Chaclag said, adding that there was “no sign of foul play is noted.”

The Bureau spokesperson said Dominguez had a “history of hypertension, asthma and frequent body malaise” but did not expound. Chaclag added that the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 twice but had recovered.

Asked whether an autopsy will be conducted on the body, Chaclag said this will depend on the recommendation of the investigator or the family.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said his department has already asked the BuCor to submit a report immediately on the inmate's death.

Notorious Dominguez gang

Dominguez was brought to the New Bilibid Prison in April 2012.

The STAR reported in 2012 that Dominguez was sentenced to 17 to 30 years in prison, in the first of the 14 cases he was charged with. Four were already dismissed at the time.

Dominguez was said to be part of the notorious syndicate responsible for a series of carjacking incidents that made headlines in 2011.

A separate report, meanwhile, said that Dominguez gang was also linked to the grisly murders of car dealers Benson Evangelista and Emerson Lozano, the son of Marcos loyalist lawyer Oliver Lozano.

READ: ‘Web of murders haunts carjack ring’

The judge who first convicted Dominguez, Judge Wilfredo Nieves of the Malolos Regional Trial Court 84, was killed in an ambush in November 2015. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR

