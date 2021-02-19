NBI on last steps of probe into Dacera's death, Guevarra says

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation is wrapping up its independent probe into the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, who was found unconscious in a Makati hotel bathtub on New Year, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said the NBI has issued a subpoena so investigators can conduct a digital examination on the contents of Dacera’s mobile phone.

“The NBI expects to finish this by early next week so that its report could be submitted to and considered by the investigating prosecution in the resolution of the case,” he added.

Guevarra added this may probably be the last in the NBI probe, adding that the bureau “has already covered all possible angles.”

Guevarra ordered the bureau to conduct a separate probe into Dacera’s death after he found the Philippine National Police’s handling of the case as “not thorough enough.”

The NBI has been conducting several tests, including a second autopsy, and related investigation since early January.

Guevarra stressed that the NBI is not rushing its report, as the bureau wants “all bases covered” in its investigation.

The PNP had filed rape with homicide complaints against the 11 known known companions of Dacera the night before she died. But its own laboratory’s medico-legal report submitted during the preliminary investigation ruled out homicide as cause of death.

"[T]he aortic aneurysm is considered a medical condition. Rape and/or drug overdose will not result to the development of aneurysms,” the report signed by Police. Lt. Gen. Joseph Palmero read.

A forensic report also showed that the white substance recovered from the respondents was not illegal drugs, but was salt.

The Makati prosecutor’s office wrapped up earlier this week its preliminary investigation probe into the PNP’s complaint.