#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Palace: 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato arrive in Manila to address pork shortage
Vendors prepare and cut slabs of pork as they display their current prices, which are compliant with the price ceiling imposed by the government at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Feb. 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Palace: 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato arrive in Manila to address pork shortage

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — About 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato have been delivered in Manila to address the lack of pork supply in the capital region, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the hogs would be distributed to different markets in Metro Manila to lower prices and to make them fall within the ceiling set by the government.

"Two thousand hogs from South Cotabato have arrived and are now in Vitas, Tondo," Roque told state-run television station PTV-4 Wednesday.  

"They will be distributed to different markets in Metro Manila. This is in line with the measures to solve the lack of pork supply in Metro Manila so that prices of pork will go down and will be within the price cap set by our government," he added.

Prices of pork products have soared because of reduced supply caused by the African Swine Fever (ASF). Last month, President Duterte issued Executive Order no. 124 setting a price cap of P270 per kilo for kasim or pork shoulder; P300 per kilo for liempo or pork belly; and P160 per kilo for dressed chicken.

Some pork traders and vendors have criticized the price ceiling and have refused to sell their products in protest of the executive order.

To augment the pork supply in Metro Manila, the government announced plans to buy pork from the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Luzon that were not hit by the ASF. It has also allocated P27 billion in loans to assist the hog industry and P600 million to help hog raisers in their repopulation efforts. A task force has also been created to run after hoarders.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER PORK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Auring,&rsquo; first tropical cyclone of 2021, enters Philippines
‘Auring,’ first tropical cyclone of 2021, enters Philippines
9 hours ago
(Updated) The tropical depression east of Mindanao has entered Philippine jurisdiction Wednesday morning, reported state weather...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta says it may be time to amend provision setting detention periods
Chief Justice Peralta says it may be time to amend provision setting detention periods
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said it may be time to amend Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code that provides time periods...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines signs indemnity agreement with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers
Philippines signs indemnity agreement with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers
7 hours ago
"All of the manufacturers, they are requiring an indemnity agreement in all the contracts we're signing. That's included,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
1 day ago
A lawmaker is calling on Solicitor General Jose Calida to step down out of “delicadeza” after the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Group's surveys air concern on 'looming learning crisis' in Philippines
Group's surveys air concern on 'looming learning crisis' in Philippines
12 minutes ago
Advocates pushing for education reform seek swift action from government on a "looming learning crisis" from the distance...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato arrive in Manila to address pork shortage
Palace: 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato arrive in Manila to address pork shortage
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
About 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato have been delivered in Manila to address the lack of pork supply in the capital region,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cabinet to discuss proposal to hold pilot face-to-face classes in low risk areas next week
Cabinet to discuss proposal to hold pilot face-to-face classes in low risk areas next week
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The proposal to hold pilot in-person classes in low-risk areas is expected to be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting on...
Headlines
fbfb
'Non-cooperation' raps vs ten Marikina relief workers junked
'Non-cooperation' raps vs ten Marikina relief workers junked
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The prosecution has junked the criminal complaints, alleging among others “non-cooperation” during a public health...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to notice arrest of two anti-terrorism law petitioners
SC asked to notice arrest of two anti-terrorism law petitioners
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“The arrest of petitioners Windel Bolinget and Chad Errol Booc show the imminent danger that human rights defenders...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with