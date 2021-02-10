#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
No need to change safety protocols for Ash Wednesday â€” Nograles
In this February 2020 photo, nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of devotees during Ash Wednesday rites at Baclaran Church in Parañaque.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo

No need to change safety protocols for Ash Wednesday — Nograles

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 6:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need to change the safety protocols for the commemoration of Ash Wednesday, an official said Wednesday, as the government awaits a formal request from religious groups to increase the allowed capacity of worship places.

Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Catholic Lenten season, will fall on February 17. Last year, ashes were sprinkled on devotees in compliance with the physical distancing protocols designed to contain COVID-19. Before the pandemic, clergymen would place ashes on the foreheads of worshippers to remind them to repent and believe in the gospel of Jesus.

"With regard to Ash Wednesday, the protocols we observed previously, I think they will still be our protocols," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told state-run People's Television.

"The population has not been fully vaccinated so the same rule should apply this year as in last year," he added.

Nograles, also the co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), said the protocols have to be discussed with leaders of the Catholic Church.

"Nothing has changed in terms of the health and safety protocols since last year. We are still preventing the spread of the virus," the Cabinet official said.

With regard to calls to increase the allowed capacity of churches, Nograles said he has not received a formal request on the matter. Worship places in general community quarantine areas like Metro Manila can fill up to 30% of their capacities while those in the most lenient modified general community quarantine are allowed to fill up to half of their capacities.

"Personally, I have not received a request from the religious sector with regard to the increase in the capacity. I don't know if there are members of the IATF who have received such a request," Nograles said.

The 40-day Lenten season seeks to commemorate the sacrifices of Jesus, who, Christians believe, died on the cross to save humanity from sin.   

More than 80% of Filipinos belong to the Roman Catholic Church, which was introduced by the Spaniards to the Philippines 500 years ago. 

Nograles also reminded the public to observe safety and health protocols like frequent handwashing, physical distancing and wearing of face masks during the celebration of Valentine's Day and the Chinese New year.

"This is for everybody's safety. The roll-out of the vaccines is happening soon...In the meantime, let us follow health and safety protocols," Nograles said. 

2019 N-COV ASH WEDNESDAY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
Carpio: Wait for China to use coast guard law before going to UN tribunal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"If China fires on a Philippine vessel in the West Philippine Sea that's the time we go to a [UN Convention on the Law of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into &lsquo;condoned&rsquo; Lopez loans
Duterte rant prompts House ally to call to restart probe into ‘condoned’ Lopez loans
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
This, even if the DBP already denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies back in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
Lorenzana, new Pentagon chief talk VFA, South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
(Updated) Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III discussed priority bilateral defense...
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House panel mulls bill to defer implementation of child car seat law
House panel mulls bill to defer implementation of child car seat law
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Since it was passed as a law, there has to be a bill passed suspending the law. It has to be the Congress, it can't be done...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia &mdash; survey
Filipinos most disapproved of gov't pandemic response in Southeast Asia — survey
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Filipinos had the lowest approval rating for their government's response to the pandemic among Southeast Asian countries,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace calls for food security summit
Palace calls for food security summit
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
No date has been set for the summit, which was proposed as the government is addressing a pork supply issue caused by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite Calida manifestation, NUPL lawyers say they still represent Aeta farmers
Despite Calida manifestation, NUPL lawyers say they still represent Aeta farmers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Disputing Solicitor General Jose Calida’s claim, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-Central Luzon has asserted...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: 23 more Filipinos die of COVID-19 overseas
DFA: 23 more Filipinos die of COVID-19 overseas
2 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus-induced deaths among migrant Filipinos, the highest...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with