No need to change safety protocols for Ash Wednesday â€” Nograles

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need to change the safety protocols for the commemoration of Ash Wednesday, an official said Wednesday, as the government awaits a formal request from religious groups to increase the allowed capacity of worship places.

Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Catholic Lenten season, will fall on February 17. Last year, ashes were sprinkled on devotees in compliance with the physical distancing protocols designed to contain COVID-19. Before the pandemic, clergymen would place ashes on the foreheads of worshippers to remind them to repent and believe in the gospel of Jesus.

"With regard to Ash Wednesday, the protocols we observed previously, I think they will still be our protocols," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told state-run People's Television.

"The population has not been fully vaccinated so the same rule should apply this year as in last year," he added.

Nograles, also the co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), said the protocols have to be discussed with leaders of the Catholic Church.

"Nothing has changed in terms of the health and safety protocols since last year. We are still preventing the spread of the virus," the Cabinet official said.

With regard to calls to increase the allowed capacity of churches, Nograles said he has not received a formal request on the matter. Worship places in general community quarantine areas like Metro Manila can fill up to 30% of their capacities while those in the most lenient modified general community quarantine are allowed to fill up to half of their capacities.

"Personally, I have not received a request from the religious sector with regard to the increase in the capacity. I don't know if there are members of the IATF who have received such a request," Nograles said.

The 40-day Lenten season seeks to commemorate the sacrifices of Jesus, who, Christians believe, died on the cross to save humanity from sin.

More than 80% of Filipinos belong to the Roman Catholic Church, which was introduced by the Spaniards to the Philippines 500 years ago.

Nograles also reminded the public to observe safety and health protocols like frequent handwashing, physical distancing and wearing of face masks during the celebration of Valentine's Day and the Chinese New year.

"This is for everybody's safety. The roll-out of the vaccines is happening soon...In the meantime, let us follow health and safety protocols," Nograles said.