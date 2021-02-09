#VACCINEWATCHPH
Catholic faithful urged: Burn own palms for Ash Wednesday
File photo shows the burning of the blessed palms at a church in Muntinlupa. The ashes used on Ash Wednesday are made from the burning of blessed palms.
Krizjohn Rosales

Catholic faithful urged: Burn own palms for Ash Wednesday

Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - February 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) is allowing families to burn their own palms and daub ashes among themselves in observance of Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17.

In a circular disseminated to the clergy and religious, RCAM apostolic administrator Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo said the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission has prepared the family celebration of the burning of palms or leaves to ashes and the “Family Celebration of Ash Wednesday at Home” for dissemination to parishioners.

“For those who will not be able to go to church for the celebration of Ash Wednesday, we are providing the liturgical celebrations of burning of palms or any dried leaves to ashes and the liturgy of Ash Wednesday for families at home,” he added.

For parishes that can’t find old palm branches for this year’s Ash Wednesday, RCAM said that burning of dried leaves of plants or trees can be an alternative.

The Congregation for Divine Worship also explained the amended guidelines for Ash Wednesday during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike before when the priest would say to each penitent “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” for this year the priest would say it only once and it would be applicable to all the penitents present.

The priest would then cleanse his hands, put on a face mask and distribute the ashes to those who come to him or, if appropriate, go to those who are standing in their places. The priest would then take the ashes and sprinkle them on the forehead of each person without saying anything.

Last year, instead of imposing ashes in the form of a traditional cross on the foreheads of penitents, the ashes were sprinkled on the top of the head, in observance of health regulations.

