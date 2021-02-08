#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte asks CPP: Don't interfere with COVID-19 vaccine delivery
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Presidential Guest House in Panacan, Davao City on August 10 , 2020.
Presidential Photo/Joey Dalumpines

Duterte asks CPP: Don't interfere with COVID-19 vaccine delivery

(Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 11:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday appealed to communist rebels not to sabotage the delivery of vaccines to far-flung areas once the much-awaited doses finally arrive in the country.

Duterte issued the plea in his weekly address after meeting the coronavirus task force, where he sought for transporting the jabs "freely and safely" as the administration anticipates its arrival this month.

"The Communist Party of the Philippines must guarantee that the vaccines, in the course of their being transported to areas with no city health officers or medical persons, would be left untouched," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "I am asking you now to observe that rule."

The country has had a decades-long communist insurgency that has carried into Duterte's years in office, with peace talks breaking down and the president declaring late last year that such efforts would no longer take place until he steps down in 2022.

He has gone so far as calling the insurgency as the number one threat in the country despite the pandemic still raging to infect more than 538,000 and result in over 11,200 deaths to date.

But in his first address before the United Nations General Assembly in September, the president backed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire on armed conflicts to focus on responding to the health crisis.

"You know, it's abhorrent, but you can redeem it by just seeing to it that there is a fair atmosphere or environment [in] obtaining in the places where you are," Duterte said, referring to reported attacks by the New People's Army on deliveries of relief goods.

RELATED: Palace, Army condemn NPA 'raid' that officials of Eastern Samar town have no knowledge of

Tensions between communist rebels and government took on another level when the administration designated the CPP along with its armed wing, the New People's Army, as a terrorist group in late 2020.

The move came with the newly formed Anti-Terrorism Council under the highly contested anti-terror law which faces 37 petitions for the Supreme Court to declare it as unconstitutional. 

Government said the earliest COVID-19 vaccines may arrive in the Philippines by mid-February through the COVAX facility, a global effort to ensure fair and equitable access to the jabs.

And while it is targetting to inoculate 50 to 70 million in 2021 alone, it has yet to complete negotiations with foreign drugmakers on vaccine purchase with progress so far still at signing term sheets and the final price yet to be disclosed. — Christian Deiparine

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES COVID-19 VACCINE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
SC OKs release of ex-Chief Justice Corona's retirement benefits
SC OKs release of ex-Chief Justice Corona's retirement benefits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court has granted the plea of widow of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was impeached in May 2012, to...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb to 538,995
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb to 538,995
8 hours ago
Of the total, 27,992 or 5.2% are active cases. Nearly 94% of these are mild cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Zambales rep wants Polish consular officials booted out after hit-and-run
Zambales rep wants Polish consular officials booted out after hit-and-run
4 hours ago
A lawmaker from Zambales on Monday sought for government to declare as persona non grata Polish consular officials who hurled...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Catholic faithful urged: Burn own palms for Ash Wednesday
Catholic faithful urged: Burn own palms for Ash Wednesday
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 minutes ago
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila is allowing families to burn their own palms and daub ashes among themselves in observance...
Headlines
fbfb
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 minutes ago
Pork was scarce in market stalls yesterday and chicken seemed to have also disappeared as most wet market vendors refused...
Headlines
fbfb
DND open to reviewing decision on UP pact
DND open to reviewing decision on UP pact
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 minutes ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is not closing the door on the possibility of reviewing and changing his decision to terminate...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Senior citizen Duterte among 1st to get vaccine
Palace: Senior citizen Duterte among 1st to get vaccine
By Alexis Romero | 14 minutes ago
President Duterte has said he would be among the last to receive a COVID vaccine if there’s any left over, to give way...
Headlines
fbfb
Lower electricity rates seen this month
Lower electricity rates seen this month
By Danessa Rivera | 14 minutes ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co. will see a slight reduction in their power bills this month, mainly on lower generation costs,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with