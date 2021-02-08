#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Overseas voters urged to participate in internet voting test run
This Feb. 4, 2021 photo shows voter registration at the Comelec office in Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Overseas voters urged to participate in internet voting test run

(Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections called on registered overseas workers to participate in the test run of internet voting.

In a release Monday, Comelec’s Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) urged overseas voters who have active and complete voter registration to sign up as test voters in the test run of four internet voting solutions.

To participate in the internet voting test run, a voter must have a smartphone capable of running Android or iOS applications, a laptop or personal computer, or any mobile device with internet or data access.

The registration status of voters must be also active, which means that it must not have been deactivated for failure to vote in 2016 and 2019 elections.

Complete biometrics data of voters such as photograph, fingerprints and signatures are also required.

“In compliance with our data privacy policy, interested participants will be required to email us their signed consent form, together with a copy of their passport or seafarer’s book,” OFOV Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada said. The office advised that such documents be sent to its email address at overseasvoting@comelec.gov.ph.

Test voters may sign up until 8 a.m. Manila time on February 12, Friday. The link to the sign up form could be accessed on OFOV's Facebook page

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told OneNews’ “The Chiefs” last November that the idea of having internet voting is “for overseas absentee voting (OAV) only so far.” He said the problem for OAV is the low turnout since many Filipinos abroad could not go to their assigned polling centers.

There were 63.5 million registered voters, including 1.8 million overseas voters, for the May 2019 midterm elections. OAV reported a voter turnout of only 40%, lower than the national average of 75%.

In an interview on ANC last week, Jimenez floated the possibility of a ban on face-to-face campaigning as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. He, however, said he was not certain whether there will be such a prohibition, adding that the poll body would have to coordinate with the government's pandemic task force. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Shiela Crisostomo

2022 POLLS COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines posts alarming growth in teenage pregnancies
Philippines posts alarming growth in teenage pregnancies
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Almost seven girls aged 14 and younger are giving birth in the country every day, according to the latest findings released...
Headlines
fbfb
DND chief cautions vs red-baiting
By Alexis Romero | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has told several military generals, including National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesman Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade to refrain from issuing statements on...
Headlines
fbfb
No official damage, casualty yet from 6.3 quake in Davao del Sur
No official damage, casualty yet from 6.3 quake in Davao del Sur
22 hours ago
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday noon with damage and aftershocks expected, Phivolcs said.
Headlines
fbfb
Local airlines gear up for vaccine transport
Local airlines gear up for vaccine transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Local airlines are gearing up for the transport of COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring that they have the capabilities to support...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DSWD: Babies for adoption on Facebook
DSWD: Babies for adoption on Facebook
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is working with the National Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement...
Headlines
fbfb
Bishop: People need &lsquo;Good News&rsquo; vs lockdown depression
Bishop: People need ‘Good News’ vs lockdown depression
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Nearing a year since the country has been placed in various degrees of community quarantine, Archdiocese of Manila apostolic...
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker pushes P420 billion Bayanihan 3 for COVID-19 recovery
Speaker pushes P420 billion Bayanihan 3 for COVID-19 recovery
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The super majority coalition and the minority bloc in the House of Representatives have joined forces for the passage of a...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Face-to-face 2021 campaign ban invites popularity contest&rsquo;
‘Face-to-face 2021 campaign ban invites popularity contest’
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
If the face-to-face campaign would be prohibited in next year’s general elections, it just might end up as a “popularity...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators alarmed over increasing number of dropouts
Senators alarmed over increasing number of dropouts
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators expressed alarm over the growing number of out-of-school youth due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic even as...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with