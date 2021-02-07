#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawyers' group calls for sacking of red-tagging general Parlade
This photo shows Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Armed Forces of the Philippines deputy chief of staff for civil military operations.
PCOO, file

Lawyers' group calls for sacking of red-tagging general Parlade

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2021 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — A group of lawyers and legal practitioners on Sunday called for the firing of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., Southern Luzon Command chief, for calling a journalist a propagandist for communist rebels over a story on petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, the Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties called for the red-tagging general, spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, to "not just be relieved from his command but from the armed services itself because his acts constitute as threats to the lives and security of many." 

To recall, Parlade early this week posted a tirade on his Facebook account slamming Inquirer.net reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas, over her story on Aetas who said they endured torture from the military, and who filed a petition before the Supreme Court. The general said in a Facebook post and its succeeding comments that Torres-Tupas was liable for supporting "terrorist" propaganda, claiming that the torture never happened. 

"This attack on members of the media for allegedly spreading 'lies' and propaganda against the terror law only further chills the people's right to freedom of expression and is an attack on our constitutional rights...It must be stressed that Gen. Parlade has been red-tagging perceived dissenters such as celebrities, church people, members of the opposition, activists and various schools and universities and even media for years now," the statement reads. 

"Despite calls from concerned human rights advocates for [him] to stop his red-tagging, he has relentlessly and without remorse persisted in his distorted conception that those who do not agree with government policies are 'communists' and 'terrorists,'" it also said, slamming Parlade's statement implying "terrorist" agenda on opposers of the controversial Anti-Terror Act. 

Media groups also hit Parlade for his pronouncements, pointing out that the Inquirer reporter was only doing her job by writing about the petition.

On more than one occasion, the NTF-ELCAC, which often accuses activist groups critical of the Duterte administration of being affiliated with the New People's Army, has been caught spreading disinformation.

Even the United Nations has acknowledged that the vilification of dissent and attacks against perceived critics of the Philippine government is being “increasingly institutionalized and normalized in ways that will be very difficult to reverse."

"We call for a stop to this wanton and unrestrained attack on the people through red-tagging, that has led to the death of the victims on many occasions," CLCL also said. 

Parlade has hurled accusation after accusation against a litany of public figures in recent months, ranging from celebrities Liza Soberano and Catriona Grey to registered and elected lawmakers under the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives. 

In no instance has he presented a cogent argument to back up his claim that the latter are affiliated with communist rebels, opting instead to reassert his claims each time. 

CONCERNED LAWYERS PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
19 hours ago
China on Friday warned off a US warship sailing near contested islands in the South China Sea, Beijing said, the first such...
Headlines
fbfb
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
7 hours ago
"We at the CHR continue to remind the government, particularly our law enforcers, to maintain adherence and respect for the...
Headlines
fbfb
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified yesterday that there is no definite date yet for the arrival in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Amid criticisms by some sectors, the Department of National Defense has defended the planned acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA adds 444 to list of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19
DFA adds 444 to list of Filipinos overseas with COVID-19
30 minutes ago
Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus grew by 444 on the first days of February, bringing the overall count to more...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH adds 1,790 coronavirus cases as tally reaches 537,310
DOH adds 1,790 coronavirus cases as tally reaches 537,310
3 hours ago
It has been 327 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: No need to be too defensive on COVID-19 response
Robredo: No need to be too defensive on COVID-19 response
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"That's always what happens. For me, that's why these things happen, because there's no acceptance of shortcomings. The way...
Headlines
fbfb
No official damage, casualty yet from 6.3 quake in Davao del Sur
No official damage, casualty yet from 6.3 quake in Davao del Sur
6 hours ago
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday noon with damage and aftershocks expected, Phivolcs said.
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker proposes P420-billion 'Bayanihan 3' bill
Speaker proposes P420-billion 'Bayanihan 3' bill
7 hours ago
As early as November, lawmakers had already filed their own versions of 'Bayanihan 3' seeking free vaccination and assistance...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with