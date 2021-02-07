#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Davao del Sur
This image shows Magsaysay in Davao del Sur, where Phivolcs said a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck on February 7, 2021
Phivolcs

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Davao del Sur

(Philstar.com) - February 7, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday noon with damage and aftershocks expected, Phivolcs said.

The agency in a bulletin reported that the quake was felt in the municipality of Magsaysay at 12:22 p.m. of February 7.

Intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V (Strong) - Kidapawan City, Koronadal City and South Cotabato

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) - Alabal and Kiamba in Sarangani, General Santos City and South Cotabato

Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog in Misamis Oriental 

Intensity I (Scarcely perceptible) - Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental

It is still unclear if the strong earthquake caused damage but Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are to be expected. In a 12:34 p.m. update, state seismologists said a magnitude 2.5 aftershock was felt in Magsaysay.

No tsunami warning was issued. — Christian Deiparine

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKE PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
14 hours ago
China on Friday warned off a US warship sailing near contested islands in the South China Sea, Beijing said, the first such...
Headlines
fbfb
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified yesterday that there is no definite date yet for the arrival in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is doing simulation exercises in preparation for its transport of COVID-19 vaccines across...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Amid criticisms by some sectors, the Department of National Defense has defended the planned acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
2 hours ago
"We at the CHR continue to remind the government, particularly our law enforcers, to maintain adherence and respect for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker proposes P420-billion 'Bayanihan 3' bill
Speaker proposes P420-billion 'Bayanihan 3' bill
3 hours ago
As early as November, lawmakers had already filed their own versions of 'Bayanihan 3' seeking free vaccination and assistance...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Not the time to implement child car seat law&rsquo;
‘Not the time to implement child car seat law’
14 hours ago
A senator close to President Duterte said yesterday that the Chief Executive does not want to implement the child car seat...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Despite having eight new cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said yesterday there is still...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases chiefs Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with