Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Davao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday noon with damage and aftershocks expected, Phivolcs said.

The agency in a bulletin reported that the quake was felt in the municipality of Magsaysay at 12:22 p.m. of February 7.

Intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V (Strong) - Kidapawan City, Koronadal City and South Cotabato

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) - Alabal and Kiamba in Sarangani, General Santos City and South Cotabato

Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog in Misamis Oriental

Intensity I (Scarcely perceptible) - Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental

It is still unclear if the strong earthquake caused damage but Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are to be expected. In a 12:34 p.m. update, state seismologists said a magnitude 2.5 aftershock was felt in Magsaysay.

No tsunami warning was issued. — Christian Deiparine

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.