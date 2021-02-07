#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
This undated photo shows Cordillera Peoples Alliance chairperson Windel Bolinget, whom the Cordillera police issued a 'shoot-to-kill' order on if he resists arrest on what groups said are based on trumped up charges
Facebook/Windel Bolinget

Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says

(Philstar.com) - February 7, 2021 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The human rights commission has called out the Cordillera police over its 'shoot-to-kill' order on an indigenous leader facing murder charges on what groups have disputed as based on trumped-up allegations.

Cordillera Peoples' Alliance chairperson Windel Bolinget was ordered arrested along with nine others in September 2020 for a murder that took place years ago in Davao del Norte. 

While he has turned himself in to the National Bureau of Investigation, police in the region were given the said directive by its chief Police Brig. Gen. R'win Pagkalinawan should Bolinget resist arrest.

In a February 5 statement, the CHR said it is already looking into the IP leader's case, and described the Cordillera police director's order as "more concerning."

"We at the CHR continue to remind the government, particularly our law enforcers, to maintain adherence and respect for the rule of law," said lawyer Jacqueline de Guia, the agency's spokesperson. "Presumption of innocence and guarantee for due process are vested rights upon any individual granted by the Constitution."

Groups have expressed support for Bolinget and have since condemned Pagkalinawan's order, urging him to recall the pronouncement under a kind of language similar to what President Rodrigo Duterte had told cops.

Sandugo, a movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for self-determination, described the shoot-to-kill as "extremely unbecoming, even criminal" to deny the IP leader of proving his innocence.

Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate (Bayan Muna) said too the PNP should be held to account if anything happens to Bolinget, his relatives or those close to him given the said order.

"Government has the primary obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of all," the CHR added. "It is a grave mistake to construe the demand for the government to live up to this expectation as a form of terrorism or discredit and dismiss legitimate causes as a communist agenda."

Bolinget is a long-time activist who was opposed to mining by foreign companies and other cases involving their ancestral land.

CHR sought to remind government that it has "the primary obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of all" and dismissing critics as having ties to the armed communist movement would be a "grave mistake."

"[We] join the call in the statement of the UN experts to put a stop to attempts to silence and delegitimise the human rights work of various groups," the agency said. "This continuing situation faced by human rights defenders equally demands the echoing of the call for their protection." — Christian Deiparine

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION INDIGENOUS PEOPLES PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
12 hours ago
China on Friday warned off a US warship sailing near contested islands in the South China Sea, Beijing said, the first such...
Headlines
fbfb
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified yesterday that there is no definite date yet for the arrival in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is doing simulation exercises in preparation for its transport of COVID-19 vaccines across...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Amid criticisms by some sectors, the Department of National Defense has defended the planned acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases chiefs Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles and...
Headlines
fbfb
Butuan not giving up on &lsquo;first Philippines mass&rsquo; claim
Butuan not giving up on ‘first Philippines mass’ claim
By Ben Serrano | 12 hours ago
As the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Christianization of the Philippines nears, local officials in Agusan...
Headlines
fbfb
Gas prices up this week
Gas prices up this week
By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Hefty price increases on fuel products are projected this week as global prices reached their highest in a year.
Headlines
fbfb
House vows extension of lifeline power subsidy
House vows extension of lifeline power subsidy
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives has committed to pass the measure extending lifeline power rate subsidy under Republic Act 9136...
Headlines
fbfb
Government forms national strategy to tackle unemployment
Government forms national strategy to tackle unemployment
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Faced with increasing numbers of unemployed workers, the government is working double time to provide jobs in a bid to boost...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with