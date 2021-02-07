DOH: Still no community transmission of variant

MANILA, Philippines — Despite having eight new cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday there is still no community transmission of the mutated strain of the virus in the country.

“We do not have strong evidence yet to conclude that there is community transmission,” noted the DOH, which reported the detection of the new UK variant Friday night.

This brings the total number of confirmed UK variant cases in the country to 25.

According to the DOH, it is closely investigating the eight new cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7.

“We continue to closely coordinate with the local government units of the Cordillera Autonomous Region in addressing the situation. Will keep you all posted on relevant updates,” the DOH added.

Community transmission means the source of infection could no longer be determined or the cases of infection are not linked to each other.

The agency first documented the country’s index case of the UK variant early last month: a 29-year-old Filipino who went on a business trip to Dubai from Dec. 22, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021.

After this, there were 12 cases in Bontoc, Mountain Province detected, prompting the DOH and local authorities to declare “local transmission” of the new variant in the town.

Local transmission means that the cases in Bontoc are related to each other.

The DOH had also recorded one case each in La Trinidad, Benguet; and Calamba City, Laguna, and two returning overseas Filipinos from Lebanon.

DOH data showed that three of the eight new cases are from Bontoc, while two of the new cases are from La Trinidad.

There were also two returning overseas Filipinoss, one of whom arrived from the United Arab Emirates last Jan. 7 aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 659. The other one had indicated Talisay, Cebu as his address.

The eighth case comes from Liloan, Cebu.