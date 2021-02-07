#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
“Secretary Duque and I are willing to be vaccinated using any brand in front of anyone,” Nograles, co-chairman of the IATF that handles the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response, said in Filipino yesterday.
STAR/File

IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand

Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) chiefs Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III are willing to receive “whatever brand” of vaccine against COVID-19, aiming to boost confidence in vaccine safety and efficacy.

“Secretary Duque and I are willing to be vaccinated using any brand in front of anyone,” Nograles, co-chairman of the IATF that handles the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response, said in Filipino yesterday.

Duque, IATF chairman, added later, “I reiterate whatever vaccines are available, whether they are from China or Russia or US or the UK, wherever, I will have myself vaccinated with any one of them.”

Nograles and Duque visited Navotas City yesterday to inspect the city government’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

But Nograles asserted that the vaccines would be assured safe and effective, as they would have to be evaluated by the DOH’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We need to send the message that we have to increase the confidence level in the vaccine, whatever the brand… We have to push the message that they are safe and effective no matter what brand it is,” he said.

Duque also said he could not be vaccinated with two different kinds of vaccines for obvious reasons.

When someone gets inoculated with two different kinds of COVID-19 vaccines, it could create an “unnecessary problem” of finding out which of the two could cause adverse effects, he explained, pointing out that various units in the DOH would look into the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and the side effects they could cause.

Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, member of the OCTA research group, previously suggested that President Duterte and other politicians should publicly receive COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the ones made in China.

Previously, the Navotas City government revealed that the majority or 64.1 percent of its residents – over 6,000 of them who joined the survey – would receive the COVID-19 vaccine depending on the brand.

The said respondents chose to receive vaccines made by Western drug firms like AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, prompting the city government to order the said vaccines.

It has secured 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through an agreement with the company and IATF, while it would order 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

It has also procured a bio-refrigerator, transport coolers and ultra-low temperature freezers which could store the Pfizer vaccine which requires a negative 70-degree Celsius storage temperature.

City mayor Toby Tiangco, who previously declared he was apprehensive about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a Chinese company that he had not heard of yet, maintained that the city government would offer whatever COVID-19 vaccine would be available and would let the residents choose.

IATF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte says not the time to implement child car seat law &mdash; senator
Duterte says not the time to implement child car seat law — senator
12 hours ago
A senator close to President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday that the chief executive does not want to implement the child car...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
With 1,941 new infections, COVID-19 tally in the Philippines rises to 535,521
With 1,941 new infections, COVID-19 tally in the Philippines rises to 535,521
8 hours ago
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 535,521 on Saturday after the Department of Health logged 1,941 new...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to compel gov't to explain another threat made by red-tagging Parlade
SC asked to compel gov't to explain another threat made by red-tagging Parlade
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
"Such direct threats engender fear that chills journalists or even citizens from exercising their rights to freedom of expression...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reports 8 more cases of new coronavirus variant
Philippines reports 8 more cases of new coronavirus variant
15 hours ago
Health authorities said they detected eight more cases of the new coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Not the time to implement child car seat law&rsquo;
‘Not the time to implement child car seat law’
48 minutes ago
A senator close to President Duterte said yesterday that the Chief Executive does not want to implement the child car seat...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
By Sheila Crisostomo | 48 minutes ago
Despite having eight new cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said yesterday there is still...
Headlines
fbfb
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 48 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified yesterday that there is no definite date yet for the arrival in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
By Rudy Santos | 48 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is doing simulation exercises in preparation for its transport of COVID-19 vaccines across...
Headlines
fbfb
Butuan not giving up on &lsquo;first Philippines mass&rsquo; claim
Butuan not giving up on ‘first Philippines mass’ claim
By Ben Serrano | 48 minutes ago
As the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Christianization of the Philippines nears, local officials in Agusan...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with