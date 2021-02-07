#VACCINEWATCHPH
House vows extension of lifeline power subsidy
House energy committee vice chair Alfred Vargas said the chamber will work on President Duterte's request to extend the lifeline subsidy, which is set to expire this year.
House vows extension of lifeline power subsidy

Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has committed to pass the measure extending lifeline power rate subsidy under Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA).

House energy committee vice chair Alfred Vargas said the chamber will work on President Duterte’s request to extend the lifeline subsidy, which is set to expire this year.

The Quezon City 5th district congressman bared that the proposed measure is already set for plenary debate and deliberations.The panel approved in October last year the consolidated bill that seeks to amend Section 73 of EPIRA and extend the lifeline subsidy by 20 more years or until 2041.

A lifeline rate is a socialized pricing mechanism granted to marginalized sectors or low-income market end-users identified by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

A counterpart bill hurdled the committee level in the Senate last year.

Vargas, also chair of the committee on social services, made the commitment after Duterte extended the “no power disconnection policy” for “lifeliners” until the end of February.

Lifeliners are low-income households that consume only around 100 kilowatt-hours monthly.

The congressman said the move would give poor Filipinos relief amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

