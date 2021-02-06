#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Government employeesâ€™ work exempted from quarantine, testing protocols
At a press briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. affirmed the exemption but said that government employees “must present valid IDs issued by their respective government agency and an original or a certified true copy of the Travel Authority/Order issued by the Department Secretary or his/her designated official.”
KJ Rosales

Government employees’ work exempted from quarantine, testing protocols

Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Government officials and staff on official business won’t be mandated to undergo strict 14-day quarantine and testing protocols for COVID-19 imposed by local governments, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) announced yesterday.

“To enable National Government Agencies and their attached agencies, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC), to fulfill their respective mandates, government officials/personnel on official business shall be allowed unimpeded travel to their place of destination and shall not be required to undergo mandatory testing and/or quarantine protocols of the local government units of destination,” read IATF Resolution 98-A.

At a press briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. affirmed the exemption but said that government employees “must present valid IDs issued by their respective government agency and an original or a certified true copy of the Travel Authority/Order issued by the Department Secretary or his/her designated official.”

The exemption came amid reports that some Cabinet officials and their staff are still reportedly being subjected to strict quarantine protocols, particularly when flying to Davao City to attend meetings with President Duterte.

At a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire defended the IATF decision to exempt government officials from mandatory quarantine and testing to make their official travels swift and seamless.

But she maintained that officials still have to go through symptom screening “upon arrival or on the points of entry” in their destination and must strictly adhere to minimum public health standards being implemented against COVID-19. – Sheila Crisostomo

AITF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines exceeds 11,000
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines exceeds 11,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
A total of 11,058 people who contracted the coronavirus disease have died in the country, data from the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education &mdash; teachers' group
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education — teachers' group
8 hours ago
"It is verging on immoral to be stocking up on [a] war arsenal while our people reel in health and economic crisis," said...
Headlines
fbfb
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday night berated Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for accusing a journalist of being a propagandist for...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO won&rsquo;t suspend new vehicle inspection system
LTO won’t suspend new vehicle inspection system
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
After sparking public uproar and the prospect of a Senate investigation, motor vehicle inspection criticized as added burden...
Headlines
fbfb
Court junks case vs two of 'Human Rights Day 7,' reminds cops to observe people's rights
Court junks case vs two of 'Human Rights Day 7,' reminds cops to observe people's rights
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A Mandaluyong court has junked the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against journalist Lady Ann Salem...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
Boring machine part for metro subway arrives
Boring machine part for metro subway arrives
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The most essential component of the tunnel-boring machine, which will be used for the country’s first underground railway...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF expands list of foreigners allowed to enter Philippines
IATF expands list of foreigners allowed to enter Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Holders of special resident retiree’s visa are among the individuals who will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: Not so flattering findings in drug war review
DOJ: Not so flattering findings in drug war review
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A review panel led by the Department of Justice has submitted its report on drug war operations that resulted in over 6,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Foundation forges bridges for a better Filipino future
Foundation forges bridges for a better Filipino future
1 hour ago
The year 2020 has been a challenging one for every Filipino.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with