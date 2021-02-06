New AFP chief to make mark in NPA fight

MANILA, Philippines — Newly installed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana has vowed to make a mark in the military’s fight against the New People’s Army (NPA) and the overall effort to end the country’s insurgency problem.

“I will not make any promises, but rest assured I will do my best to make things happen,” he said in an interview over ANC yesterday.

Though he will only have a six-month stint as AFP chief, Sobejana said he will use the limited time he has to catch up and secure quick wins against the NPA, a group now considered by the military as communist terrorists.

He noted that it has been 50 years since the military campaign began against insurgency and terrorism.

“So this is not just the start of the campaign. What I will do is the continuation of the campaign being done by my predecessors,” he said.

“That’s why during my term, I have to come up with a very concrete catch-up and quick win approach (that) I cannot divulge to the public, whatever that is, for obvious reasons,” Sobejana added.

During his stay as AFP chief, he said the military will continue to treat all threat groups with equal importance, including the Abu Sayyaf and other local terrorists.

Sobejana, from Philippine Military Academy Class of 1987 and a Medal of Valor awardee for his role in leading a 16-man unit to face Abu Sayaff terrorists in Basilan in 1995, said the military will prioritize local terrorists without losing sight of efforts to neutralize communists.

“There will be a sustained momentum as far as our campaign against the communist terrorist groups are concerned, but giving more focus on the local terrorist groups,” he stressed.

“As the newly installed COS (chief of staff), I implore every Filipino to be one with every soldier, sailor, airman and marine and civilian human resources of the AFP in our fight against the enemies of the state and other threats. With unity and conviction, we can attain victory,” Sobejana said during his speech at the change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo yesterday.

Sobejana is the ninth military chief under Duterte who will now lead the 180,000-strong AFP after succeeding Gen. Gilbert Gapay, who retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony Thursday, President Duterte offered some civilian posts to Gapay upon his exit: as Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) administrator or a position in the Department of National Defense (DND).

“Sir, after tonight you might want, you might opt to take the MWSS (administrator) vacated by general (Emmanuel) Salamat or you might also choose to be with your home ground, the DND,” Duterte said.

“It’s your choice,” he added. It was not clear what post in the defense department was being offered.

Duterte praised Gapay for leading the military in its mission to eliminate insurgency and to secure Philippine sovereignty.

“When our nation faced a daunting public health crisis last year, you inspired your troops to risk their lives to contain the pandemic and (provide) essential humanitarian assistance to our people,” the President said.

“Your example of hard work and excellence has set a high standard not only for you and those around you, but most especially for the institution’s future leadership, the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he added.

Duterte also called on the military to remain vigilant and proactive under the leadership of Sobejana.?“I am confident that under Lieutenant General Sobejana’s leadership, the AFP will achieve even more milestones in its campaign to address insurgency and terror, and put an end to all these threats to our national security,” the President said.

He also assured the members of the AFP of the government’s full support to improve their welfare, as well as to upgrade their capabilities aimed at ensuring national security. – Alexis Romero, Romina Cabrera, Edith Regalado