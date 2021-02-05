DOH, DTI: No sanctions for labs lowering price of COVID-19 testing

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health and the Department of Trade Industry reminded private and public laboratories they are permitted to charge patients for COVID-19 testing at a lower price than the set floor price.

DOH and DTI said this is allowed “provided that the quality of service is maintained.”

The two agencies issued this advisory Friday after some laboratories were hesitant to lower their prices below the reference price for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) stated in DOH Circular 2020-0391.

Private laboratories and hospitals can charge from P4,500 to 5,000. For public laboratories, the allowed price for an RT-PCR test is fixed at P3,800.

“The DOH and DTI assure that no sanctions will be imposed on those who wish to lower their prices. However, those who will overcharge above the maximum price cap of 5,000 for private laboratories will be penalized,” the two agencies said.

Hospitals and laboratories that will fail to comply with the price range will face suspensions and administrative fines.

Amounts indicated as price caps are subject to periodic review and may change depending on prevalent economic factors, they added.

COVID-19 testing is vital in managing the spread of COVID-19. Currently, there are 216 licensed testing laboratories in the country. At least 7.5 million individuals have been so far tested for coronavirus in the Philippines.

So far, 533,387 have had COVID-19 in the Philippines more than a year since the country's first recorded case. At least 11,000 people have died from the disease.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico