Face masks in vehicles only required when riding with others â€” DOTr, DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies on Thursday clarified that motorists need not wear face masks if they are driving a private vehicle alone.

The Department of Health and the Department of Transportation said this in a joint statement containing the guidelines for mandatory mask-wearing in private vehicles. "When traveling alone, the driver may remove his/her face mask."

"When the driver is with passenger/s, it is mandatory for all individuals inside the vehicle to properly wear a face mask, regardless if they are from the same household," the departments also said.

They added that the guidelines were made in consultation with the country's coronavirus task force.

The agencies also said that they would coordinate with the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, and other concerned offices and units concerning the proper implementation of the rule.

The Land Transportation Office on Monday was the first to announce the rule, stirring confusion over whether fines, supposedly P2,000 for private vehicles and P5,000 for public vehicles, were already being implemented. The DOTr on Tuesday clarified that fines and apprehensions should not be implemented yet pending the release of guidelines from concerned agencies.

The policy has drawn flak from motorists in recent days who have questioned why members of the same household are being required to wear face masks when in a vehicle when they are not required to mask up at home. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna