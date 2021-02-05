#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Face masks in vehicles only required when riding with others â€” DOTr, DOH
A policeman wearing a facemask stands guard at a checkpoint after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on March 25, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, file

Face masks in vehicles only required when riding with others — DOTr, DOH

(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies on Thursday clarified that motorists need not wear face masks if they are driving a private vehicle alone.

The Department of Health and the Department of Transportation said this in a joint statement containing the guidelines for mandatory mask-wearing in private vehicles. "When traveling alone, the driver may remove his/her face mask."

"When the driver is with passenger/s, it is mandatory for all individuals inside the vehicle to properly wear a face mask, regardless if they are from the same household," the departments also said.

They added that the guidelines were made in consultation with the country's coronavirus task force.

The agencies also said that they would coordinate with the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, and other concerned offices and units concerning the proper implementation of the rule.

The Land Transportation Office on Monday was the first to announce the rule, stirring confusion over whether fines, supposedly P2,000 for private vehicles and P5,000 for public vehicles, were already being implemented. The DOTr on Tuesday clarified that fines and apprehensions should not be implemented yet pending the release of guidelines from concerned agencies.

The policy has drawn flak from motorists in recent days who have questioned why members of the same household are being required to wear face masks when in a vehicle when they are not required to mask up at home. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2021 - 4:25pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

February 4, 2021 - 4:25pm

The Department of Health confirms 1,590 new infections, bringing the national caseload to 531,699.

To date, 32,775 are active cases. Fifty-five more died and 249 have recovered, raising the fatality count to 10,997 and recovery count to 487,927.

February 3, 2021 - 4:03pm

With 1,266 new cases reported Wednesday, the Philippines' coronavirus tally rises to 530,118. Of this total, 31,455 are active cases.

The Department of Health also logs 68 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 10,942 while the total of survivors increased to 487,721 with 130 more recoveries.

February 2, 2021 - 4:05pm

The Philippines adds 1,583 cases to its coronavirus tally, pushing the total to 528,853, of which 30,368 are active cases.

The total of survivors is at 487,611 with 39 new recoveries while the death toll rises to 10,874 with 67 additional fatalities.

February 1, 2021 - 4:04pm

The Philippines' coronavirus caseload rises to 527,272 with 1,658 additional cases reported Monday, 28,891 of which are active cases.

The Department of Health also logs 27 more survivors, bringing the total of recoveries to 487,574 while the death toll hits 10,807 with 58 more fatalities.

January 31, 2021 - 4:20pm

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines reach 525,618 with 2,103 additional cases reported Sunday, 27,318 of which are active cases.

The country's death toll is at 10,749 with 80 more deaths while total recoveries are at 457,551 with 11,653 new recoveries.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
1 day ago
“Based on current data, the benefits of these vaccines to the general public far outweigh the potential risk of adverse...
Headlines
fbfb
LP eyes Robredo as presidential bet in 2022
LP eyes Robredo as presidential bet in 2022
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The opposition Liberal Party is considering Vice President Leni Robredo as its presidential candidate for the 2022 polls even...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Locsin blames the West for 'destroying' Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
"I pour scorn on the Western world for destroying Aung San Sii Kyi and making her a victim of the military," Locsin told the...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO won&rsquo;t suspend new vehicle inspection system
LTO won’t suspend new vehicle inspection system
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
After sparking public uproar and the prospect of a Senate investigation, motor vehicle inspection criticized as added burden...
Headlines
fbfb
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday night berated Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for accusing a journalist of being a propagandist for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives
Largest part of first tunnel boring machine for Metro Manila subway arrives
3 hours ago
The cutter head, the largest part of the first of six tunnel boring machines that will be used for the partial operability...
Headlines
fbfb
Climate groups laud draft plan to reduce carbon emissions by 75%
Climate groups laud draft plan to reduce carbon emissions by 75%
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
This is a significant increase from the goal of reducing emissions by 30% by 2040 in the initial draft.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ probe to include possible fake vaccine entry
DOJ probe to include possible fake vaccine entry
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation would use its assets in monitoring the possible entry of fake coronavirus vaccines from...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte Oks acquisition of 15 more Black Hawks
Duterte Oks acquisition of 15 more Black Hawks
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the acquisition of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the military, weeks after soldiers and militiamen...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders crackdown on pork hoarders, profiteers
Duterte orders crackdown on pork hoarders, profiteers
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
To address the spiraling market prices of pork and chicken, President Duterte ordered the trade and agriculture departments...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with