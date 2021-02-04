#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace: Up to Comelec to decide whether to ban face-to-face campaigns
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Palace: Up to Comelec to decide whether to ban face-to-face campaigns

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is too early to decide on whether to ban face-to-face campaigns during the 2022 elections as the government is still preparing for the roll-out of its COVID-19 vaccination program, Malacañang said Thursday.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesman James Jimenez recently floated the possibility of prohibiting door-to-door campaigns, noting that the pandemic "won't be over for quite a while." While he clarified that he is not yet sure whether such a ban would be imposed, Jimenez said there would be changes in the campaign landscape and that adjustments should be discussed with the government's pandemic task force.

"I think it’s too early, because we are about to start our inoculation campaign. We respect that the Comelec is a constitutional body tasked with the holding and supervision of elections. But I’m sure the issue will be discussed beyond Comelec and will also include the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"We are aiming to vaccinate 100% of our adult population within the year of 2021. So of course, you cannot discount the possibility that if we meet that target, our concerns about face-to-face campaigning might be allayed," he added.

Asked to react to fears that a ban on face-to-face campaign would be disadvantageous to poor voters and candidates, Roque said the government would wait for the outcome of the vaccination program.

"In our democracy, the people should know their candidates. All forms of campaigning would be preferred but we have a pandemic and that's the truth. So let's see first whether our problem will be solved by the vaccine," the Palace spokesman said.

"It is also possible that after getting vaccinated, we would still wear masks, observe physical distancing and wash our hands frequently," he added.

Cabinet Secretary and IATF co-chairman Karlo Nograles said the administration respects Comelec's independence but is ready to give advice to the poll body when needed.

"It’s (Comelec) an independent constitutional body and because they have to maintain their independence, then we will not seek them out...But again, whatever advice or help that Comelec needs, I’m sure anyone from the IATF or from the department comprising the IATF is willing to give our advice if sought by the Comelec," he said.

