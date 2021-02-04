More displaced tourism workers to get govâ€™t aid

MANILA, Philippines — More displaced workers in the tourism sector would get aid from the government after the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Tourism (DOT) expanded the coverage of financial assistance.

Under a new joint memorandum circular between the two agencies, displaced workers from the following businesses are now eligible for cash aid:

Secondary tourism enterprises licenses by local government units

Establishments that implemented flexible work arrangements or alternative work schemes

Tourism support service providers, enterprises and associations in destinations heavily dependent on tourism

Currently, only displaced tourism workers from DOT-accredited primary tourism enterprises, DOT-accredited secondary tourism enterprises, local government unit-licensed primary tourism enterprises and members of registered community-based tourism organizations are eligible for financial assistance.

The new policy also provides that displaced tourism workers are still eligible for cash aid even if they have previously received assistance through the social welfare department’s social amelioration program, the first tranche of labor department’s COVID-19 adjustment measures program under Bayanihan I, unemployment benefits under the Social Security System, and the finance department’s small business wage subsidy.

“With this amendment, the cash assistance program under the Bayanihan II can benefit more displaced workers, especially those in the informal sector,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a letter to the tourism department that as of February 2, the applications of 183,499 tourism workers from 9,728 establishments, organizations and associations have been approved.

Bello added that 158,166 workers have received cash aid totalling to P790.83 million. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Rosette Adel