#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered
Roseman University Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice Dr. Christina Madison administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Doolittle Senior Center on February 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Your questions about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines answered

(Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the government hopes to begin its inoculation program this month, questions about COVID-19 jabs' side effects, particularly allergic reactions, have emerged. 

So far, the country's Food and Drug Administration has given Emergency Use Authorization to only two COVID-19 vaccine makers: Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Both vaccines are expected to be rolled out in the first half of the year. 

Earlier this week, the Philippine Society of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology released a position paper discussing COVID-19 vaccines and their adverse reactions, especially allergic reactions. 

But should these reactions be a cause for concern?

"Based on current data, the benefits of these vaccines to the general public far outweigh the potential risk of adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as to the risk of developing severe COVID-19 and death," PSAAI said.

What’s a reactogenic reaction?

PSAAI said that adverse reactions to vaccines may happen and can range from reactogenic reactions to allergic reactions.

  • Reactogenic reaction is an inflammatory response that occurs after vaccination.
  • Reactogenic reactions include pain, tenderness and swelling, which can be managed with supportive care. Systemic post-vaccination reactions, meanwhile, include headache, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, chills,

What about allergies?

  • Also called hypersensitivity reaction, an allergy is an “exaggerated immune response to a usually harmless substance,” local allergists said.
  • Mild allergic reactions can be treated with antihistamine.

What is anaphylaxis and how is it managed?

  • Anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, is rare. “Anaphylaxis […] is rare with an estimated incidence of 11.1 per one million doses in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The incidence of anaphylaxis to other COVID-19 vaccines is currently unknown,” PSAAI said.

    Both the COVID-19 jabs of firms Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna use messenger RNA to trigger immune system to produce protective antibodies.
  • In case a patient experiences anaphylaxis, the drug epinephrine must be administered immediately. “It is therefore essential that all vaccinees should be observed for at least 30 minutes post-vaccination at vaccination centers,” PSAAI said, adding health workers must be trained to properly recognize and manage anaphylaxis.

The Department of Health earlier said that groups of health workers will be in charge of monitoring and responding to adverse events following immunization in vaccination sites. They will monitor patients for about 30 minutes to one hour.

Who should not receive COVID-19 vaccines?

PSAAI stressed the only current contraindication—a symptom or condition that makes a particular treatment or procedure potentially risky—is "an allergy to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine and any of its components."

  • Second dose should not be administered to people who experienced an immediate allergic reaction, whether mild or severe, to COVID-19 vaccine after the first dose.
  • People who have a history of allergic reaction or anaphylaxis to substances such as polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate should not be given certain COVID-19 shots

Who needs further evaluation?

  • Patients who have experienced an immediate allergic reaction, regardless of severity, to any other vaccine must be evaluated by an allergist to assess possible allergic reactions to PEG or polysorbate.

PSAAI said all vaccinated patients should be monitored on site for at least 30 minutes after getting vaccinated.

Which special groups can take COVID-19 vaccines?

  • Patients with allergic reactions to food, inhalant or environmental allergens, insects, latex, oral medications not related to vaccines and their components
  • Patients with immunodeficiency and autoimmune disease such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome and Bell’s palsy
  • Even patients with well-controlled asthma and on inhaled corticosteroids and those with allergic rhinitis on intranasal corticosteroids 

Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The Senate committee on public services is set to conduct an inquiry into the operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection...
Headlines
fbfb
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday confirmed that three tourists who entered Boracay island with counterfeit RT-PCR (Reverse...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-senator Osme&ntilde;a, 86
Ex-senator Osmeña, 86
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Former senator John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña, who survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing, died on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors: Wrong time for Cha-cha
Metro Manila mayors: Wrong time for Cha-cha
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Several mayors of Metro Manila believe this is not the time for amending the Constitution.
Headlines
fbfb
After flurry of PNP pronouncements, NBI 'taking time' on Dacera case
After flurry of PNP pronouncements, NBI 'taking time' on Dacera case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is still running other tests on the body of Christine Dacera and has yet to submit full...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Janssen clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine set this week &mdash; DOST
Janssen clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine set this week — DOST
9 minutes ago
Clinical trials for Janssen Pharmaceutical's candidate vaccine for the coronavirus are expected to begin any time this week,...
Headlines
fbfb
More displaced tourism workers to get gov&rsquo;t aid
More displaced tourism workers to get gov’t aid
49 minutes ago
More displaced workers in the tourism sector would get aid from the government after the Department of Labor and Employment...
Headlines
fbfb
Journalists demand Parlade apology for threat to reporter over story he disputes
Journalists demand Parlade apology for threat to reporter over story he disputes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“JUCRA members also reported the Aetas' petition for intervention, based on the same Supreme Court pleading. Should...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the acquisition of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force, Cabinet...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG to bring up &lsquo;rebel recruitment&rsquo; at meeting with UP on security agreement
DILG to bring up ‘rebel recruitment’ at meeting with UP on security agreement
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"The concern of the DILG is the continued recruitment of students to join the armed struggle, and that is different from activism,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with