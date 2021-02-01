#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOLE confirms missing Pinay worker in Adu Dhabi found dead
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the remains of Mary Anne Daynolo have been repatriated over the weekend.
(Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Monday confirmed that the Filipina worker in Abu Dhabi that was reported missing in March 2020 was found dead in January.

In a virtual briefing, Bello said they have repatriated the remains of Mary Anne Daynolo who was working as a receptionist in a hotel in Abu Dhabi, over the weekend.

He added that the remains they found in January are already in “advanced stage of decomposition.” Bello said the victim’s family also requested that the National Bureau of Investigation conduct another autopsy on her body.

The labor secretary also said Abu Dhabi police traced a Ugandan national only identified as “Paul” who admitted to killing Daynolo. Two others helped him bury the remains of Daynolo, but authorities have yet to identify them.

“Napaamin nila itong Ugandan na ‘to at inamin niya na pinatay niya si Mary Anne sa pamamagitan ng pagtusok sa kanyang leeg ng isang kutsilyo,” he added.

In a separate statement, Bello said the suspect led them to the place where they hid and buried Daynolo’s body.

The DOLE chief bowed that they will run after the two other “accomplices” who helped in hiding Daynolo’s body.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippine government will shoulder the repatriation of Daynolo’s remains. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will also shoulder her burial expenses.

Roque, in a separate briefing at the Palace, said they will also extend financial assistance to Daynolo’s family.

Bello meanwhile said they will also look into whether Daynolo’s family, who was working in a hotel in Adu Dhabi, is entitled to insurance from her employers. — Kristine Joy Patag

SILVESTRE BELLO III
