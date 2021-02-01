#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC says test run of digitalized Bar exams a success
The Supreme Court held a mock digitalized Bar examinations on Sunday, January 31. The test was conducted in four venues: Baguio, Makati, Cebu, Davao.
Screenshot from the Supreme Court Public Information Office livestream

SC says test run of digitalized Bar exams a success

(Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 11:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has conducted mock Bar examinations in preparation for the first digitalized licensure test for aspiring lawyers in November this year.

In a statement Monday, the SC Public Information Office said the high court successfully held the pilot Bar examinations on January 31, as it transitions to a “fully digital but localized bar examination.”

“This is part of the Court’s reforms to make the bar examinations more equitable and inclusive while at the same time maintaining the standards of the legal profession,” the SC PIO added.

“The Pilot/Mock Bar was conducted in order to validate the various protocols and digital standards that will be used,” the statement further read.

In a tweet on Sunday, the SC PIO said 80 law students participated in the pilot Bar exams conducted in Baguio, Makati, Cebu and Davao.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/2021 Bar examinations chairperson, said in an earlier Bar bulletin that the grades of those who will participate in the mock exams will not be included in their actual Bar examinations nor would they incur merit or demerits.

Bar exams are traditionally held during the four Sundays of November each year at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila. But the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine protocols enforced across the country to curb its spread pushed back the conduct of the exams to 2021.

This means that law graduates in 2020 and 2021 will be allowed to apply for the next batch of Bar applicants.

The pilot run of the digitalized Bar was done in cooperation with the Philippine Association of Law Schools, Saint Louis University Law School, Ateneo de Manila University School of Law, University of Cebu Law, Ateneo de Davao College of Law and the UP College of Law.

The local governments of Baguio, Makati, Quezon City, Cebu and Davao, and the Philippine National Police also helped in the conduct of the mock Bar. Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and other SC magistrates also observed its conduct.

The SC PIO added that announcements on the modality of the next Bar examinations will be released through bulletins in the middle of this month.— Kristine Joy Patag

BAR EXAMS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OFW in Canada could be sent home over high medical costs for kidney treatment
OFW in Canada could be sent home over high medical costs for kidney treatment
20 hours ago
A Filipina caregiver in Canada who contracted a chronic kidney disease could be sent home to the Philippines over expensive...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: Vaccination starts this month
NTF: Vaccination starts this month
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The government has approved the plan for mass vaccination against the coronavirus, the National Task Force against COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines at NAIA try to avert bankruptcy
Airlines at NAIA try to avert bankruptcy
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Most airlines operating at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will go bankrupt due to the COVID-19 pandemic unless the...
Headlines
fbfb
Escudero, Villanueva top survey on senatorial bets
Escudero, Villanueva top survey on senatorial bets
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero and Sen. Joel Villanueva have topped the latest senatorial survey conducted by data analytics...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio chills at 9.4 &ordm;C
Baguio chills at 9.4 ºC
By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Residents of Baguio City woke up to a chilly morning yesterday as the temperature dropped to 9.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Local governments reminded to align policies with ASF zoning plan
Local governments reminded to align policies with ASF zoning plan
1 hour ago
“Although the conscientious efforts of LGUs to mitigate the spread of the ASF in their respective jurisdictions are...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups oppose 'destructive' offshore mining project in Cagayan
Groups oppose 'destructive' offshore mining project in Cagayan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a letter sent to Department of Environment and Natural Resources officials, Cagayan provincial government officials, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Live: Senate hearing on rising food prices
Live: Senate hearing on rising food prices
4 hours ago
The committees on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship will hold the hearin...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL sets new testing, quarantine protocols
PAL sets new testing, quarantine protocols
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines said new protocols would be implemented on testing and quarantine for arriving passengers...
Headlines
fbfb
Esperon hits Reds; CEAP denies NPA link
Esperon hits Reds; CEAP denies NPA link
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
ational Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon has slammed the Communist Party of the Philippines for allegedly peddling lies...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with