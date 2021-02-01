#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines welcomes US rejoining Paris accord on climate change
STAR/ File

Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - February 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomes the announcement by United States President Joe Biden that the US is rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

“This is a welcome development that comes on the heels of President Duterte’s repeated call on all nations to act on the climate crisis with urgency as one united community under the Paris Agreement,” Dominguez said in a statement over the weekend.

“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure the mobilization of finance flows towards the adaptation needs of our most vulnerable communities. We need such action to be faster and on a greater scale. And we need it to bring about effective solutions on the ground across the globe,” he said.

The official stressed that more efforts should be focused on ensuring the mobilization of the $100-billion annual funding target enshrined in the Paris Agreement for the adaptation and mitigation needs of developing countries.

“To ensure climate justice, developed countries must deliver on their commitments under the Paris Agreement, including support for developing economies, leading to low-carbon and sustainable development,” Dominguez said.

He explained that “the COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder that health, economic stability and nature are intertwined and it has shown to us the domino effect that is triggered when one element in this interconnected system is overturned.”

“The resolute and urgent response to the pandemic demonstrated the remarkable capacity of human society to put the emergency brake on the ‘business-as-usual’ mindset. It showed that we can act as one and radically change our ways and our systems to fight the scourge of a deadly virus for the greater good of all,” he said.

“The same unity, resolve and sense of urgency should be applied in combating the climate emergency and pursuing low-carbon and sustainable development,” Dominguez said.

