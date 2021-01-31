#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Seized Chinese vessel should be punished, fishersâ€™ group says
Photo shows Philippine Coast Guard personnel aboard an illegal and unauthorized Chinese dredging ship in the vicinity of Orion Point, Bataan on Wednesday.
Philippine Coast Guard/Released

Seized Chinese vessel should be punished, fishers’ group says

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese vessel apprehended by the Philippine authorities should be punished to the “fullest extent of the law," a fisherfolk's federation demanded Sunday morning. 

In a statement, the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas or Pamalakaya said that local fishers have been bearing the negative effects of the decrease of fish catch caused by what they said were rampant dredging operations in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan.

"This operation harms the marine life through [the] excavation of seabed and movement of solid particles, noise pollution, and blurring of water that drive away the fish,” Bobby Roldan, Pamalakaya vice chair for Luzon said in a statement sent to reporters.

Roldan, himself a resident fisherman in Bataan, said that the province’s fishing grounds used to be abundant of fish and other marine resources, and also serve as alternative fishing grounds of Filipino fishers who are unable to go farther due to the presence of Chinese vessels and militias in the Beijing-claimed Scarborough Shoal.

"It is already illegal to enter our territory, but they're also robbing us of our natural resources. And yet they still found it in themselves to pass a law against what they consider to be foreigners in the claimed territory in the West Philippine Sea," Roldan also said. 

What happened?

In an incident report sent to reporters, the Philippine Coast Guard disclosed that joint personnel of the PCG and the Bureau of Customs spotted and boarded the Zhonhai 68, which they identified as an illegal vessel, seven nautical miles southwest off Orion Point, Bataan on the morning of Wednesday, January 27. 

"Upon boarding, the joint operatives discovered the automatic identification system (AIS) transponder of said vessel was turned off and its two Cambodian crewmembers aboard failed to present proper documents," the PCG said. 

"The BOC verified that said vessel was granted departure clearance by the Customs office in Aparri, Cagayan more than a year ago. Hence, its presence at said vicinity is illegal and unauthorized. The BOC is set to issue corresponding warrant of seizure and detention against [the] subject vessel."

'Not the first time'

"This was not the first time, and definitely not the only Chinese dredging vessel to operate in our coastal waters," Roldan also said in Pamalakaya's statement. 

Last year in June, the MV Zhong Hai 69 Alfa (ZH 69), ran aground off the coast of Botolan, Zambales, causing the catch of small fishers in the province to decrease due to its presence.

At the time, the fishers' group recalled, the ship was carrying and transporting dredged materials from Bucao River to Botolan’s neighboring coastal town Cabangan, Zambales.

"We do not want the local residents in the area to bear the negative consequences of this situation, especially with the possible harm it can cause to the local marine environment," PCG Commandant, Admiral George Ursabia Jr said then in a statement sent to reporters. 

Pamalakaya in its statement reiterated its longstanding demands for Philippine authorities "to stop, seize, and punish every Chinese dredging vessels operating in the Philippine waters."

Why does this matter?

  • This comes in the wake of China's new law allowing its coast guard to fire at or even inspect foreign vessels found in Chinese-claimed waters, including the West Philippine Sea.
  • Foreign Affairs chief Teodoro Locsin Jr. has since filed a diplomatic protest against the measure. 
  • To this day, Beijing continues to reject the arbitral ruling that the Philippines won in The Hague in 2016 based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which held that China's sweeping nine-dash line claim has no legal basis.
  • But no less than President Rodrigo Duterte has asserted that he cannot do anything on the maritime dispute as doing so, he claimed, would mean going to war with them.
  • Other members of the Phillippine delegation in the South China Sea arbitration have already said that enforcing the arbitral win does not necessarily mean going to war with Beijing, suggesting other possible measures to uphold the ruling.

There is a clear and present threat to our sovereignty, marine environment, and socio-economic rights of Filipino fishers. Authorities, especially the armed forces, are supposed to be keeping watch and guarding our national sovereignty, not busying itself with senseless red-tagging and anti-insurgency operations against civilians and activists in urban areas,” Roldan said. 

The fisherfolk leader slammed the illegal presence and operations of the recently-seized Chinese dredger, calling these a “highest violation of national territory and patrimony."

with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray

 

PAMALAKAYA PH-CHINA RELATIONS PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines back to old travel status quo &ndash; Nograles
Philippines back to old travel status quo – Nograles
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
The travel restriction covering 36 countries with recorded cases of new variants of COVID-19 will be lifted effective tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte toughens law vs money laundering
Duterte toughens law vs money laundering
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Apart from real estate brokers and agents, the government can now also go after and freeze assets of “suspicious”...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC chair Dante Jimenez dies due to aortic aneurysm
PACC chair Dante Jimenez dies due to aortic aneurysm
1 day ago
(Updated 2:30 p.m.) Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chair Dante Jimenez has passed away due to an aortic aneurysm,...
Headlines
fbfb
Public support high for alternative transport &ndash; poll
Public support high for alternative transport – poll
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Most Filipinos have expressed support for public and other alternative forms of transportation such as walking and biking,...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar Group orders vaccine for employees, pledges donations
Villar Group orders vaccine for employees, pledges donations
13 hours ago
The Villar Group through AllHome joins government and other private companies in signing a deal to procure COVID-19 vacc...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Car seats for kids now required
Car seats for kids now required
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Beginning tomorrow, children below 12 years old are now prohibited from taking the front seats in vehicles, with the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Manila bans all Chinese New Year activities
Manila bans all Chinese New Year activities
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has banned all activities for the celebration of Chinese New Year...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-crime crusader PACC chair Jimenez, 68
Anti-crime crusader PACC chair Jimenez, 68
By Manny Tupas | 13 hours ago
Presidential Anti-Crime Commission chairman Dante Jimenez died of an aortic aneurysm Friday night, his family confirmed yesterday....
Headlines
fbfb
Senate seeks briefing from DFA on West Philippine Sea
Senate seeks briefing from DFA on West Philippine Sea
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Senate foreign affairs committee will ask the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to conduct a briefing on the real situation...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with