DOH: COVID-19 variant not seen from samples in latest genome sequencing
MANILA, Philippines — The health department on Saturday said it has not detected the new coronavirus variant first seen in the United Kingdom in the latest batch of samples to undergo sequencing.
Officials in a statement last night said the Philippine Genome Center was able to test only 48 samples, citing a "global shortage" of sequencing reagents.
From the said figure of samples, 23 were from Metro Manila, mostly from Quezon City, 19 from Calabarzon mostly from Laguna, four from the Cordillera Administrative Region while two were samples from returning overseas Filipinos.
"The DOH also reports that seven of these cases are already tagged as recovered, while the rest are active that either asymptomatic or mild cases," the agency added.
Health authorities added that the genome center will also run another sequencing for 48 more samples for the new week, including those from CAR and other targeted areas.
The development keeps the Philippines' count of infected from the variant said to be more infectious at 17, 12 of which are from Bontoc in Mountain Province, less than a month since it reached the country's shores on January 13.
Government has since said that it would not extend the travel restrictions it imposed in 35 countries in a bid to prevent more variant cases, with the ban expiring as the first month of the year comes to a close.
By February 1, foreigners arriving in the country would be required to make reservations in any accredited quarantine hotel or facility for at least a week, per Palace's pronouncement.
"While no new cases have been detected, the DOH reiterates that the minimum public health standards remain the best precautionary measure against COVID-19 infection, regardless of the variant," the department added. — Christian Deiparine
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.
The Philippine Genome Center did not detect the B117 variant of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the United Kingdom, in 48 samples for its fourth batch of sequencing, the Department of Health says Saturday night.
The samples came from the National Capital Region (23), Calabarzon (19), Cordillera Region (4) and from returning overseas Filipinos (2). Seven of these cases are already recovered, while the rest are either asymptomatic or mild cases.
"While no new cases have been detected, the DOH reiterates that the minimum public health standards remain the best precautionary measure against COVID-19 infection regardless of the variant," the DOH says.
At least 13 contacts of the first confirmed UK variant case of COVID-19 in the country tested positive for the infectious disease, the Department of Health says.
Eight passengers aboard the same Dubai-Manila flight as the patient and five other close contacts tested positive with the coronavirus.
The eight passengers are in stable condition while waiting for results of re-swabbing after getting low viral load from their initial test. Meanwhile, samples of the five other contacts who tested positive have been sent to the UP Philippine Genome Center to determine if they are also infected with the new variant.
The Quezon City government denounces the restriction imposed by the local government of Arayat, Pampanga as it is "totally without basis."
This follows reports that a QC resident tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
Mayor Joy Belmonte stresses that the patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus variant did not set foot in the city following his arrival from Dubai last January 7.
Statement of Mayor Joy Belmonte on the restriction imposed by Arayat LGU against QC residents pic.twitter.com/VYuHah6gTH— Quezon City Government (@QCGov) January 18, 2021
The new coronavirus variant that first emerged in the UK has been detected in the Philippines, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
In an advisory, the Department of Health says samples from a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on January 7 yielded "positive genomic sequencing results," the first reported detection of B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 variant in the Philippines.
