#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
Screen grab shows Gen. Debold Sinas, national police chief, attending a Senate joint committee hearing via teleconference on January 28,2021.
Screen grab/Senate of the Philippines YouTube page

Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — National police chief Debold Sinas, who initially intended to skip the Senate's probe on a series of killings in the country, on Thursday decided to attend the hearing after being chastised by senators.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, bristled at Sinas' absence, becoming further irritated after learning that the top cop offered "not even a reply" to the upper chamber's invitation.

Police Maj. Gen. Marni Marcos, who serves as the chief of the PNP's Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, told senators that Sinas could not be present because he "is attending other activities."

"You know, the Senate is the forum of the people. When we invite, that should be taken seriously," Gordon said. By sending someone else in his place, and offering no other response, the senator said Sinas "is making a representation that he is too busy for the Republic of the Philippines."

Sen. Bato dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, shared in Gordon's frustration said at least a three-star general—Marcos has two stars—should represent Sinas if he is not available.

Dela Rosa also incorrectly claimed that he was never absent for Senate hearings when he was the top cop. In 2017, he skipped a Senate hearing on the kidnapping and killing of a Korean businessman to attend the wake of four police officers.

Close to two hours into the hearing, Sinas finally registered his presence. "I'm very sorry that I was not able to join right away," he said partially in Filipino.

Why were senators looking for high-ranking PNP officials?

In December, more than half the Senate called for an investigation into the spate of killings in the country.

In Senate Resolution No. 599, Sens. Gordon, Risa Hontiveros, Ralph Recto, Franklin Drilon, Kiko Pangilinan, Nancy Binay, Leila de Lima, and Joel Villanueva, noting the "increasing brazenness and daring" of vigilantes, said "authorities have lost control of the country's peace and order."

By failing to hold vigilantes accountable, senators said authorities caused "more families to lose their loved ones to lawless and unnecessary grief."

As he presided over the hearing, Sen. Richard Gordon said his office found that 20 people have already been killed in January alone, including a teacher, a priest, a government employee, a lawyer, a politician, three cops, and twelve other civilians.

"This is happening in broad daylight, some inside the sanctity of their home, or just steps away from their home," he said.

DEBOLD SINAS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China&rsquo;s new coast guard law
Philippines protests China’s new coast guard law
By Pia Lee Brago | 13 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has filed a diplomatic protest with China over its new law authorizing its coast...
Headlines
fbfb
Army chief picked to lead AFP
Army chief picked to lead AFP
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IBP: With lawyers killed and murders unresolved, people will lose trust in justice system
IBP: With lawyers killed and murders unresolved, people will lose trust in justice system
By Kristine Joy Patag | 25 minutes ago
Killings of members of the legal profession can erode the public’s trust in the justice system and embolden criminals...
Headlines
fbfb
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Independent International Commission of Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines or Investigate PH...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
(Updated 12:41 p.m.) The national government, several local government units and private firms signed a deal with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves &mdash; global group
Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves — global group
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Department of Justice’s exclusion of the Commission on Human Rights in its “drug war” review report,...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Following the agreement to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, private sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with