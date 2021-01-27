#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippine police, tasked to implement pandemic curbs, hits 10,000 coronavirus cases
This April 15, 2020 photo shows members of the Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield implementing quarantine measures.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Philippine police, tasked to implement pandemic curbs, hits 10,000 coronavirus cases

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 9:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's police force, whose role in carrying out pandemic-related curbs had largely been questioned as government militarizing its response to a health crisis, tallied a staggering 10,000 coronavirus cases within its ranks on Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte put to task cops and soldiers to implement the hard COVID-19 lockdowns he ordered in March last year in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus that has gripped the nation hard to become Southeast Asia's second worst hit country.

The months that followed saw police figuring in a series of controversies, such as Quezon City cops shooting a retired military man in April and the widely criticized birthday bash of then Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas, who, despite the incident and charges he is facing over it, was tapped by Duterte to lead the entire force.

By January 27, it would record 27 additional infections to bring its overall count to 10,001, with active cases at 590. Deaths among cops have since reached 28, while the number of those who have recovered are at 9,383.

The PNP has two testing laboratories in its headquarters in Camp Crame, and officials have attributed its high recovery rate to increased testing capacity.

Early this month, police leadership also rolled out a new quarantine rule within its ranks: that those caught without face mask and shield and were in contact with a colleague who contracted the virus would be brought to a quarantine facility, even when not yet tested.

Further, cops had also been told to keep a "close contact diary" with names of those they encounter, including the time, date and place. It remains unclear if the PNP would undertake changes in protocols to control the virus' transmission in the organization.

With the entire country still under the quarantine dubbed as the world's longest, the role given to state forces remains, but it had not escaped criticism from various groups on what they said is a militarized handling by the administration of a pandemic.

The said view is exacerbated with Duterte putting retired military officials at the helm of the coronavirus task force, especially efforts for vaccine purchase and distribution given to inoculation czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Others sitting in the said body include Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Social Welfare chief Rolando Bautista, all former military men.

Duterte has acknowledged the said criticism, but had sought to defend his choice, insisting on centralizing the "war" effort against the virus within the ex-military circle. By 2021, his administration faces hurdles in vaccination efforts, including the illegal inoculation of the smuggled Sinopharm to his security group.

In August 2020, doctors described the quarantine in the Philippines as "devoid of scientific sense and health purpose" and urged government to recalibrate its response. 

That speaks volumes now more than ever, with many restrictions eased since then and the country facing the threat of a more infectious variant of the COVID-19 which has now reached its shores. — with reports from Franco Luna

DEBOLD SINAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Headlines
fbfb
Constitution Framer: Don't change charter 'for power and money'
Constitution Framer: Don't change charter 'for power and money'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
One of the framers of the 1987 Constitution on Wednesday said the most recent attempt to amend it is rooted in corruption...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
10 hours ago
The new testing and quarantine protocols covers all passengers regardless of origin and will take effect on February 1.
Headlines
fbfb
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
By Delon Porcalla | 22 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and credit card issuers to strictly comply with newly signed laws that grant...
Headlines
fbfb
Officials volunteer to take COVID-19 vaccine in public as Duterte shuns move
Officials volunteer to take COVID-19 vaccine in public as Duterte shuns move
7 hours ago
A growing number of administration officials have said that they are willing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus in public,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Liquidation does not mean funds were 'legally disbursed,' PhilHealth told
Liquidation does not mean funds were 'legally disbursed,' PhilHealth told
1 hour ago
A senator on Wednesday questioned PhilHealth's claim that the controversial P15 billion in funds said to have been pocketed...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov&rsquo;t agencies, legal luminaries: Senate, House must vote on charter change separately
Gov’t agencies, legal luminaries: Senate, House must vote on charter change separately
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
This consensus disputes the position of some lawmakers in the House that voting may be done jointly and affirms the general...
Headlines
fbfb
House inquiry sought on rising pork prices
House inquiry sought on rising pork prices
4 hours ago
The House agriculture committee is being urged to conduct an inquiry on the rising prices of pork, which has recently hit...
Headlines
fbfb
Violators of mass gathering rules should be punished, DOH says
Violators of mass gathering rules should be punished, DOH says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"They have many great posts about Baguio City promoting tourism in Baguio City, promoting our triage process telling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to tap third party service provider for vaccine distribution
Government to tap third party service provider for vaccine distribution
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The government will tap a third party service provider to ensure the efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with