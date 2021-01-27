#VACCINEWATCHPH
Government to tap third party service provider for vaccine distribution
This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19". According to the World Health Organization, some 42 "candidate vaccines" against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020.
AFP/Joel Saget

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government will tap a third party service provider to ensure the efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology was tasked to hire the services of a qualified service provider for the COVID-19 vaccine information management system (VIMS), according to Resolution No. 96 issued by the government's pandemic task force last January 26.

The service provider is expected to perform tasks related to design approval, information technology project implementation, and service management of the VIMS to ensure accurate, timely, and efficient distribution and administration of the COVID-19 shots.

"The Department of Information and Communications Technology shall be authorized to formulate the standards to determine whether or not a third party service provider is qualified to undertake the required services required in the VIMS," the resolution read.

The VIMS will be the key process automation and data capture, storage, processing, and analytics system for the immunization administration and supply chain management of the COVID-19 vaccines. Its functions include citizen vaccination capture and automation; management and automation provider; supply chain management; and dashboarding, reporting, and analytics.

The Philippines has signed contracts to buy COVID-19 shots doses from Sinovac, Serum Institute of India, and AstraZeneca. It also aims to close supply agreements with pharmaceutical forms Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and the Gamaleya Institute. The Duterte administration expects the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered next month.

IATF issues new testing, quarantine protocols for arriving passengers
7 hours ago
The new testing and quarantine protocols covers all passengers regardless of origin and will take effect on February 1.
BSP to banks: Comply with credit card debt moratorium
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and credit card issuers to strictly comply with newly signed laws that grant...
Constitution Framer: Don't change charter 'for power and money'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
One of the framers of the 1987 Constitution on Wednesday said the most recent attempt to amend it is rooted in corruption...
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN's franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Ex-UP lecturer denies AFP graphic quoting him as claiming UP majority agrees with accord abrogation
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Speaking in an interview aired over ANC's "Headstart", Castillo denied making such a statement, saying: "If there is a categorical...
Gov't agencies, legal luminaries: Senate, House must vote on charter change separately
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 minutes ago
This consensus disputes the position of some lawmakers in the House that voting may be done jointly and affirms the general...
House inquiry sought on rising pork prices
1 hour ago
The House agriculture committee is being urged to conduct an inquiry on the rising prices of pork, which has recently hit...
Violators of mass gathering rules should be punished, DOH says
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"They have many great posts about Baguio City promoting tourism in Baguio City, promoting our triage process telling that...
DOH-RITM warns public against fake COVID-19 tests
1 hour ago
The Department of Health-Research Institute for Tropical Medicine has warned the public against individuals posing as their...
Palace says Cirilito Sobejana is next AFP chief
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
