Philippines to bar entry of tourists from Czech Republic starting January 28
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file

Philippines to bar entry of tourists from Czech Republic starting January 28

(Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 9:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Palace on Tuesday night expanded its list of countries with travel restrictions due to the threat of the new coronavirus variant, which now includes Czech Republic.

The administration's latest pronouncement brings the number of nations it has halted entry to 35 and is set to last until end-January unless extended.

Malacanang said foreign tourists from Czech Republic would no longer be allowed to enter the Philippines beginning 12:01 a.m. of January 28.

This includes those who had been in the Czech Republic in the last 14 days before arriving to Manila, while Filipinos coming from the said country would need to undergo an RT-PCR test and quarantined.

"Those who tested negative from both RT-PCR tests will be endorsed to their respective local governments units, which will strictly monitor the remainder of their 14-day quarantine," said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Here is a full list of countries where the travel ban is imposed:

  • Czech Republic (Beginning January 28, 2021)
  • Hungary
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • Denmark
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Israel
  • Netherlands
  • China, including Hong Kong
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Lebanon
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • South Korea
  • South Africa
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • United States
  • Portugal
  • India
  • Finland
  • Norway
  • Jordan
  • Brazil
  • Austria
  • Pakistan
  • Jamaica
  • Luxembourg
  • Oman

The development comes as Philippine health officials confirmed that there is already a local transmission of the more infectious COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, Mountain Province.

Per definition of the World Health Organization, local transmission "indicates locations where the source of infection is within the reporting location."

The health department last week also reported 16 more cases of the variant, 12 of which were from the upland town of Bontoc.

COVID-19 VARIANT CZECH REPUBLIC DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
