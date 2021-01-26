#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte: No need for 'padrino' to secure government job
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 13, 2020.
KARL NORMAN ALONZO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Duterte: No need for 'padrino' to secure government job

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 3:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — People who want to work in government do not need a "padrino" or a sponsor to be hired, President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he warned the public against people using the names of officials to bag contracts.

Duterte said corrupt government personnel can be replaced because many "bright" Filipinos who are civil service eligible are still looking for jobs.

"I suggest to the first grade eligible, there is no need for padrino-padrino (sponsors). Apply in the Civil Service (Commission) and the Civil Service will check the recommendations and I'll appoint you," the president said during a televised public address last Monday.

"There is no politics. If you bring an application (form) with a letter that states 'I endorse...,' that's nothing," he added.

Duterte said corruption also comes in the form of influence peddling, including the use of officials' names to gain favors. He said some people who were granted photo opportunities with politicians make it appear that they wield influence in government.

"There's this fraudulent practice wherein they would show the photo of me beside them during weddings, that we are friends and they would claim that they can process your papers for a payment," Duterte said.  

"if they mention the name of (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana, (vaccine czar) Secretary (Carlito) Galvez (Jr.), (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III), if their names are used for the contract purchase, the mere fact that the names were used, that's not for real. We don't engage in that practice," he added.

Duterte advised the public not to give money to people claiming to be connected with him or his Cabinet members.
 
"Iyong may mga tao na nag-iikot na sabi nila lalakarin nila, alam mo ang gawain ninyo kung nagbigay na kayo ng pera, purnada talaga kayo kay hindi naman totoo ‘yan. Saksakin na lang ninyo (When there are people claiming that they can process your papers if you give them money, you would be scammed. They are not for real. Just stab them)," the president said.

"Huwag mong barilin kasi maingay. Madali kang mahuli. Saksakin na lang ninyo. Wala ‘yan. Ito ‘yung mga parasites, mga linta, and they thrive on the gullible iyong pati ‘yung naive na lolokohin mo ‘yung kapwa mo tao (Do not shoot them because that would create noise. You will get caught. Just stab them. They are parasites, leeches that thrive on the gullible and naive)," he added.

Duterte ordered the National Bureau of Investigation and the police to "double their time" in arresting scammers.

"Bring them to my office. I want to talk to them. I want to know why they are making money out of fraud," he said.  

"Walang naloko kung walang magpapaloko (Nobody would be fooled if nobody allows it)."

Duterte also read the names of eight social welfare personnel who were dismissed because of alleged corruption.

