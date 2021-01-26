MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Constitutional Amendments continues its discussions on certain economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) earlier filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 2, which seeks to convene Congress into a constituent assembly to amend Articles XII, XIV and XVI of the Constitution.

Rep. Alfredo Garbin (AKO BICOL party-list), constitutional amendments panel chair, has said his committee aims to come up with a report on the resolution after "one or two" more hearings. He is hoping to plenary deliberations on RBH 2 by the first week of February.

“We want to send the signal to the business community that we are now open and that the restrictive policy will be lifted,” Garbin said when asked about the timing of the proposed economic charter amendments.

