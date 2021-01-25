#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Bontoc variant carrier still unidentified
Karen Lonogan, senior health program officer of the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera said a person suspected to be infected – a 43-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who arrived in the province from the United Kingdom last month – was declared positive for COVID-19, but not the UK variant of the virus, after testing was done on his specimen by the Philippine Genome Center.
AFP/Anthony Wallace

Bontoc variant carrier still unidentified

Raymund Catindig (The Philippine Star) - January 25, 2021 - 12:00am

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines —  Health authorities are still searching for the carrier of the UK variant of COVID-19, who had infected 12 villagers from Bontoc town in Mountain Province.

Karen Lonogan, senior health program officer of the Department of Health (DOH) Cordillera said a person suspected to be infected – a 43-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who arrived in the province from the United Kingdom last month – was declared positive for COVID-19, but not the UK variant of the virus, after testing was done on his specimen by the Philippine Genome Center.

Lonogan said the OFW arrived last Dec. 11 and was allowed to go home to Bontoc after he tested negative for COVID-19 the next day.

She added that during his stay in Bontoc for the Christmas holidays, the OFW attended parties and went sightseeing in Sagada, until he experienced symptoms and tested positive for the regular variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 29.

Lonogan said none of the OFW’s household members were infected. She determined that there may have been a different person infected with the UK variant of COVID-19 who came from abroad and engaged with the 12 infected villagers.

Meanwhile, DOH Cordillera said it has not yet determined who infected a salesman in La Trinidad, Benguet whose specimen was detected with the UK variant.

The salesman has no travel history, DOH added.

COVID-19 VARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships &mdash; Pangilinan
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships — Pangilinan
7 hours ago
"Indonesia and Vietnam refuse to be intimidated," Sen. Pangilinan said. "I adamantly refuse to believe that they are braver...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 513,000
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 513,000
9 hours ago
(Updated) The Department of Health on Sunday afternoon reported 1,949 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases,...
Headlines
fbfb
Children in MGCQ areas can only go out if accompanied by parents &mdash; IATF
Children in MGCQ areas can only go out if accompanied by parents — IATF
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary and IATF co-chairperson Karlo Nograles clarified that children cannot go out of their homes without the...
Headlines
fbfb
Schools hit AFP's rehashed, unproven claim on ties with CPP-NPA
Schools hit AFP's rehashed, unproven claim on ties with CPP-NPA
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
Universities rejected Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade's recent remarks, describing it as irresponsible and a mere rehash of what...
Headlines
fbfb
'Simplistic thinking': UP alumni slam post alleging links to rebels
'Simplistic thinking': UP alumni slam post alleging links to rebels
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"I was a UP student for twelve straight years, from high school to law school; there was no opportunity for me to be associated...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lorenzana to UP: Let&rsquo;s work together
Lorenzana to UP: Let’s work together
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
After abrogating last week the 32-year-old accord that bars the military and police from entering campuses without prior coordination...
Headlines
fbfb
Government, Metro Manila to enforce measures vs high prices
Government, Metro Manila to enforce measures vs high prices
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government has vowed relief to the soaring prices of food products by imposing stricter measures on retailers and a possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Universities deny being communist recruitment havens
Universities deny being communist recruitment havens
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Four of the country’s most prestigious universities have issued a joint statement to belie a claim by Lt. Gen. Antonio...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross to roll out saliva test today
Red Cross to roll out saliva test today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Red Cross will begin COVID-19 saliva testing at its molecular laboratories in Metro Manila today after getting...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoys have final say on economic Cha-cha &ndash; House
Pinoys have final say on economic Cha-cha – House
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A key leader of the House of Representatives yesterday doused fears of some business groups that congressmen are only out...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with