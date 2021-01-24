#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES

99th Malasakit Center opens in Nueva Vizcaya

(The Philippine Star) - January 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go recently attended the virtual launch of the country’s 99th Malasakit Center at the Region II Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

The center is the first in the province and the fourth in Cagayan Valley after the ones at Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, Gov. Faustino N. Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City and Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City.

In a speech last Thursday, Go reassured Filipinos that he would continue fighting to ensure their continued access to quality and affordable health care services as the COVID-19 pandemic puts the jobs and livelihoods of many at risk.

He also expressed support for the deferment of the hike in contributions for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) as Filipinos continue to experience the adverse socio-economic effects of the pandemic as he urged the national government to help shoulder the needed cost in implementing the Universal Health Care Law.

“Many are asking for the deferment of the increase in the contributions to PhilHealth. I support this and have already talked with President Duterte about it. I really pity the poor,” Go said.

The senator vowed to fight for the agency which is an integral component of the NHIP and the Universal Health Care Act that seeks to provide equitable access to quality and affordable health care services to all Filipinos.

To expand access to health care in the country, Go authored and sponsored the passage of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

The Malasakit Center brings together in a single room the government agencies – Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), PhilHealth and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office – from which Filipinos may seek medical assistance.

The one-stop shop aims to reduce to the lowest amount possible the balance of the hospital bills of those who seek its assistance. It covers patient services and expenses, such as laboratories, medicines, surgeries and operations.

Go thanked the individuals who extended their support to the Malasakit Centers program, including the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, OPAV Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso, Gov. Carlos Padilla, Vice Gov. Jose Tomas, Bayombong Mayor Pablo Ralph Lantion, and Solano Mayor Eufemia Dacayo.

After the activity, the DSWD provided 164 indigent patients with financial assistance. The senator’s staff also distributed food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to the beneficiaries.

Pairs of shoes were given to selected members of the medical frontliners while others received bicycles so they can commute to work amid limited transportation options.

Those with children studying at home under the blended learning set-up received tablets.

From Jan. 21 to 22, the senator’s staff also conducted aid distribution activities for a total of 961 typhoon victims throughout the province of Nueva Vizcaya. All activities were carried out in strict compliance with health and safety protocols.

BONG GO MALASAKIT CENTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, which is feared to be more infectious, has been in the country over a month before the...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
8 hours ago
The Department of Health on Saturday logged 1,797 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 511,679.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday night said the military, the police, and their families will be among the first to receive...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Premature&rsquo; to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
‘Premature’ to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
It is still “premature” to say that the new coronavirus variant which was first identified in the United Kingdom...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines reported that they detected 16 more cases of the new coronavirus variant which is feared...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
By Sheila Crisostomo | 55 minutes ago
Two minors were among the 16 new cases of the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 detected in the country, mostly in...
Headlines
fbfb
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Health has given the go-signal to the Philippine Red Cross to use saliva samples in detecting the presence...
Headlines
fbfb
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
By Janvic Mateo | 55 minutes ago
The top official of the University of the Philippines condemned the military’s recent allegations that some colleges...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
By Christina Mendez | 55 minutes ago
After the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed children 10 years old and above...
Headlines
fbfb
Vegetable prices slowly going down
Vegetable prices slowly going down
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture is continuously bringing vegetables to Metro Manila to stabilize the prices of basic commo...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with