#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
âPrematureâ to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
Artist's rendition of the coronavirus disease.
Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

‘Premature’ to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is still “premature” to say that the new coronavirus variant which was first identified in the United Kingdom is deadlier, experts affiliated with the Philippines’ Department of Health said Saturday, adding that there may be other factors which can cause higher death rates in countries with coronavirus outbreaks.

“The study is still very premature. There is still uncertainty on whether the virus is more deadly,” infectious diseases specialist Marissa Alejandria told a news conference.

Edsel Salvaña, another infectious diseases specialist, said that the new variant, which is also feared to be more contagious, may be infecting more people which can cause stresses to the healthcare system and lead to less people getting the medical attention that they need.

“In general, what could happen is that the hospitals are full, more people would die because they are not taken care of,” Salvaña said.

Anna Ong-Lim, a pediatrician who specializes in infectious diseases, said it is also possible that the disease is infecting more people who are vulnerable, like the elderly or those with comorbidities, which can lead to more deaths.

New variant, old strategies

The experts said that despite the threats posed by the new variant, the same strategies to curb its spread, which include the wearing of masks, face shields and frequent hand hygiene, would still apply.

“We need to follow our quarantine protocols, especially our travelers. Because we’ve seen that travel, local or international, mobility, can facilitate the spread of the virus, whether that’s a variant or not,” Alejandria said.

They also underscored the importance of consulting a doctor early to stop the transmission of the virus and to lessen the chances of COVID-19 progressing into a severe disease.

“We see from the data that it takes people five days from symptom onset to seeking medical care,” said John Wong, founder of private research firm EpiMetrics. “This is too late because this is five days in the community where they will be infecting others and if this is a severe form of the disease, it increases the risk for death by waiting this long.”

The Philippines now has 17 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, with 16 of them reported by the DOH late Friday evening. 

The earliest known case of the new variant dates back to Dec. 10, 2020, four days before the UK reported the mutation to the World Health Organization.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that there is “some evidence” that the new variant is more deadly, although the country's chief government scientist Patrick Vallance said this relied on sparse data.

Preliminary estimates find that B.1.1.7, which according to the WHO has spread to 60 countries, is between 30% and 70% more contagious than other forms of the virus. 

Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will it actually help the economy? Leachon says &lsquo;very risky&rsquo; to allow minors to go out
Will it actually help the economy? Leachon says ‘very risky’ to allow minors to go out
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
A former adviser to the COVID-19 task force questioned its decision to ease age-based restrictions in some areas on account...
Headlines
fbfb
Mikey Arroyo wants to be Sinopharm distributor?
Mikey Arroyo wants to be Sinopharm distributor?
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked the Food and Drug Administration if Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo, with his family-owned LTA...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte registers for national ID system
Duterte registers for national ID system
17 hours ago
President Duterte had his biometrics and personal data captured for his national identification the other day in a bid to...
Headlines
fbfb
UP closes academic oval up to February 4
UP closes academic oval up to February 4
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
University of the Philippines Diliman school officials announced that the campus academic oval would be closed due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' COVAX share cut due to lack of funds
Philippines' COVAX share cut due to lack of funds
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The vaccine allocation of the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility for the Philippines has been reduced for lack of funding,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 33 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday night said the military, the police, and their families will be among the first to receive...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
1 hour ago
The Department of Health on Saturday logged 1,797 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 511,679.
Headlines
fbfb
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, which is feared to be more infectious, has been in the country over a month before the...
Headlines
fbfb
No compromising claim on West Philippine Sea in vaccine talks with China &mdash; Galvez
No compromising claim on West Philippine Sea in vaccine talks with China — Galvez
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Friday assured that he would not compromise the country's rights to the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Girlfriend, mom of Philippines' first case of new COVID-19 variant cleared of mutation
Girlfriend, mom of Philippines' first case of new COVID-19 variant cleared of mutation
7 hours ago
The girlfriend and mother of the Philippines’ first case of the new coronavirus variant feared to be more infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with