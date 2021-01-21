#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH sees rise in COVID-19 cases outside Metro Manila
File photo shows Baguio City in Cordillera Administrative Region.
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao, File

DOH sees rise in COVID-19 cases outside Metro Manila

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is keeping an eye on several regions outside Metro Manila, which have been reporting increase in the number of cases after the holiday season.

In a briefing Thursday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said infections are rising in the following regions:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Cagayan Valley
  • Bicol region
  • Central Visayas
  • Davao region
  • Soccsksargen
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Vergeire said the spike could be attributed to activities done during the holidays.

“People went back to their provinces during the holidays and maybe they had gatherings and celebrations. All of these things might have contributed to the increase in the number of cases in other areas,” she said.

Metro Manila, which accounts for 43% of the country’s confirmed cases, is still the epicenter of the country’s outbreak.

Aside from the anticipated post-holiday surge in infections, the government is also monitoring the threats of new COVID-19 variants, including the one that was first seen in the United Kingdom and was believed to be more contagious.

Health officials have been reminding the public to remain vigilant and continue following health protocols set and mandated by the government. 

Over half a million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines with 10,116 fatalities nearly a year since authorities detected the country’s first known case.

The government is scrambling to lock in supplies of COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to vaccinate 50 to 70 million people this year.

