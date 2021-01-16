#VACCINEWATCHPH
6 die as Philippine air force chopper crashes in Bukidnon
Satellite image of Impasugong town in Bukidnon.
Google Maps

John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 7:33pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three Air Force personnel and three Army servicemen perished in a helicopter crash at Impasugong town in Bukidnon at past 2:00 p.m. Saturday, key military sources said.

The UH-1H Air Force helicopter was on a resupply mission for the Army’s 403rd Brigade in Malaybalay, Bukidnon when its engine malfunctioned, causing the crash.

An  Air Force pilot, co-pilot and a crew member and three soldiers were confirmed to have died in the crash, according to sources from the Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon provincial police office.

Soldiers have secured the crash site while another military team is searching for a seventh passenger of the ill-fated helicopter who was reported missing. 

