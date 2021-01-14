#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
New COVID-19 variant now in Philippines â€“ DOH
In a statement, the DOH and PGC said that following strengthened biosurveillance and border control efforts, the B-117 SARS-CoV-2 or the UK variant was detected in the Philippines after samples from a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan. 7 “yielded positive genome sequencing results.”
AFP

New COVID-19 variant now in Philippines – DOH

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - January 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The new and more contagious variant of COVID-19 that first emerged in the United Kingdom has been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) announced last night.

In a statement, the DOH and PGC said that following strengthened biosurveillance and border control efforts, the B-117 SARS-CoV-2 or the UK variant was detected in the Philippines after samples from a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan. 7 “yielded positive genome sequencing results.”

The patient is a male resident of Quezon City who departed for Dubai on Dec. 27, 2020 for business purposes. He returned to the Philippines on Jan. 7 via Emirates Flight EK 332.

He was swabbed and quarantined in a hotel upon arrival.

“The positive test result was released the following day and the patient was referred to a quarantine facility in Quezon City while his samples were sent to PGC for whole genome sequencing,” the DOH and PGC said.

The patient was accompanied by his female partner during his trip.

However, the woman tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, upon arrival.

The woman is currently under strict quarantine and monitoring.

“Both of the returning Filipinos had no exposure to a confirmed case prior to their departure to Dubai nor had any travel activities outside Quezon City,” the DOH and PGC said.

Immediate contact tracing was done in close coordination with the Quezon City government.

Those initially identified as contacts are asymptomatic and currently under strict home quarantine.

The DOH assured that it continues to work closely with the QC LGU to ensure timely and effective measures are in place to mitigate transmission.

It secured the flight manifest and initiated contact tracing of other passengers.

The DOH advises those who were aboard Emirates Flight EK 332 to get in touch with their barangay health emergency response teams.

The DOH assured the public that the weekly genomic biosurveillance among incoming passengers, local cases, re-infected patients, and those with reported clustering of cases will be intensified.

The DOH has also coordinated with the Department of Interior and Local Government for the expansion of contact tracing to include third-generation close contacts for known B117 cases.

All close contacts of confirmed B117 cases shall also undergo strict 14-day facility-based quarantine.

The DOH reiterated its call to national government agencies, local government units and the public for stricter observance of the minimum public health standards and stricter implementation of quarantine protocols to further mitigate the risk of acquiring the virus and slow down possible mutations.

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't urged to call off Sinovac purchase after vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
(Updated 3:37 p.m.) Sen. Francis Pangilinan is calling on the government to cancel its procurement of 25 million doses of...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
(Updated) Health authorities on Wednesday night reported the country's first case from the new variant of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati hotel unaware of multiple guests in Dacera’s room in reply to DOT
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The hotel in Makati City implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Friday responded to the show cause...
Headlines
fbfb
1,453 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 492,700
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The fatality count hit 9,699 with 146 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.
Headlines
fbfb
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte vouches for Sinovac, lets LGUs get any vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 37 minutes ago
President Duterte yesterday vouched for the efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines, but said local government units are free to...
Headlines
fbfb
Government sets nationwide info drive on vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 37 minutes ago
The government is embarking on a nationwide information drive on vaccination against COVID-19 to counter what it described...
Headlines
fbfb
UNICEF: Kids can’t afford another year of school disruption
By Pia Lee Brago | 37 minutes ago
Children cannot afford another year of school disruption as the cost of closing schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano, ousted House leaders form independent bloc
By Edu Punay | 37 minutes ago
Former speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has formed an independent bloc in the House of Representatives, posing a challenge to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto: Only economic Cha-cha has chance in Senate
By Paolo Romero | 37 minutes ago
Charter change is likely to succeed at the Senate only if economic provisions are changed, but the chamber can address President...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with