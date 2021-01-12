DFA: 34 more Filipinos overseas sick with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Tuesday saw another spike in coronavirus infections among Filipinos abroad, with the total now reaching 13,056.

The DFA in a daily bulletin said the today's 34 additional cases had come from the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Some 27 more recoveries were also reported on January 12, bringing the number of persons who got well to 8,488.

Fatalities, meanwhile, have stayed at 935 with no new deaths while 3,633 continue to receive treatment.

The Middle East remains with the highest number of infections among Filipinos overseas at 7,716, with its death count now at 602 and its recoveries at 4,691.

Asia follows with 2,722 sick with the COVID-19, 21 fatalities and 1,905 recoveries.

Europe now accounts for 1,830 cases, 118 deaths and 1,365 recoveries, while the Americas have 788 infections, 194 deaths and 527 patients who got well.

To date, there are now 90.9 million individuals across 191 countries that have been infected with the coronavirus, while deaths have since reached 1.94 million.

Global recoveries have also reached 50.4 million.

The United States with 22.6 million cases and over 376,000 deaths lead in both classifications.

India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom follows in the top 5 list, while the Philippines with its more than 491,000 put it at the 30th spot.

It remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's more than 846,000 to date. — Christian Deiparine