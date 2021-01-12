#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: 34 more Filipinos overseas sick with COVID-19
In this Sept. 23, 2020, photo, officials of the Philippine Embassy in Thailand assist 240 Filipinos at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they check in to their flight back to Manila.
Release/DFA

DFA: 34 more Filipinos overseas sick with COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - January 12, 2021 - 9:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Tuesday saw another spike in coronavirus infections among Filipinos abroad, with the total now reaching 13,056.

The DFA in a daily bulletin said the today's 34 additional cases had come from the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. 

Some 27 more recoveries were also reported on January 12, bringing the number of persons who got well to 8,488.

Fatalities, meanwhile, have stayed at 935 with no new deaths while 3,633 continue to receive treatment.

The Middle East remains with the highest number of infections among Filipinos overseas at 7,716, with its death count now at 602 and its recoveries at 4,691.

Asia follows with 2,722 sick with the COVID-19, 21 fatalities and 1,905 recoveries.

Europe now accounts for 1,830 cases, 118 deaths and 1,365 recoveries, while the Americas have 788 infections, 194 deaths and 527 patients who got well.

To date, there are now 90.9 million individuals across 191 countries that have been infected with the coronavirus, while deaths have since reached 1.94 million.

Global recoveries have also reached 50.4 million.

The United States with 22.6 million cases and over 376,000 deaths lead in both classifications.

India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom follows in the top 5 list, while the Philippines with its more than 491,000 put it at the 30th spot. 

It remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's more than 846,000 to date. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mother blames Dacera's friends for not taking care of her
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"Yes, [he had some lapses.] If he knew that my daughter had a headache, then he should have called the clinic of the hotel....
Headlines
fbfb
'A huge failure': Roque criticized anew for saying public can't be picky with vaccine brand
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 hours ago
(Update 2) "We deserve to be choosy because we need to find the right vaccines for us based on efficacy and safety," Dr. Tony...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines expands travel ban due to new coronavirus variant to 5 more countries
9 hours ago
(Updated 2:46 p.m.) Malacañang announced Tuesday that the Philippine government is expanding its travel ban over...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR hits victim-blaming, gender stereotypes amid Dacera investigation
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
In a statement, the CHR reminded the public to refrain from spreading harmful narratives that pin the responsibility...
Headlines
fbfb
'More judicious choice' for Napolcom commissioner sought following Aguirre’s appointment
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte could have chosen someone better than his former law school...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Citing progress, WHO calls for new survey on public's view on COVID-19 jabs
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The World Health Organization's representative to the country called for a new round of surveys on the public's willingness...
Headlines
fbfb
Teachers call for release of reimbursement for communication allowance
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Teachers on Tuesday pressed the education department for reimbursements to their communication allowance for online classes...
Headlines
fbfb
MMDA chief Abalos mulls more roads, elevated bus ramps to change Philippines' traffic reputation
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"I am thinking of asking our research and planning team if we could move the motorcycles on the right side and study if bike...
Headlines
fbfb
House leaders agree to dance to Velasco’s Cha-cha
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The “consensus” among political leaders in the House was reached during a caucus presided by House Speaker Lord...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't must intensify fight vs COVID-19 after 'upward trend' in cases seen — OCTA
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“There is a clear upward trend now… and if this upward trend continues, the local governments will need to implement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with