LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on the Whole will conduct an inquiry into the country's vaccination program against COVID-19, which has so far infected more than 487,000 Filipinos.

Senate President Tito Sotto earlier said the hearing will focus on the COVID-19 vaccination roadmap, including the safety, efficacy, sensitivity, cost and supply chain requirements, access to clinical trials, local production and distribution, and the complexity of the distribution.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2020.