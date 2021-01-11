#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program
This photograph taken on January 7, 2021 at the Bordeaux CHU hospital shows a syringe and a vial containing the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
AFP/MEHDI FEDOUACH
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on the Whole will conduct an inquiry into the country's vaccination program against COVID-19, which has so far infected more than 487,000 Filipinos.

Senate President Tito Sotto earlier said the hearing will focus on the COVID-19 vaccination roadmap, including the safety, efficacy, sensitivity, cost and supply chain requirements, access to clinical trials, local production and distribution, and the complexity of the distribution.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2020.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Killer cop Nuezca pleads not guilty of murder he was filmed committing
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now)" Nuezca is heard saying in the middle of a heated exchange with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines traffic worst in ASEAN, 9th in world
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has the worst traffic situation among six Southeast Asian countries, and is ranked ninth worst in the world,...
Headlines
fbfb
House: Business groups back economic Cha-cha
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Business groups, including the most influential in post-Marcos era administrations, have expressed support for the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Christine Dacera’s parents want medico-legal examiner sacked
1 day ago
The parents of Christine Dacera want a Scene of the Crime Operatives medico-legal officer immediately sacked for his supposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte eyes Romualdez as admin’s VP bet in 2022
By Delon Porcalla | 4 days ago
A year and a half until the next elections, President Duterte has expressed his desire to recruit House Majority Leader Martin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
1 hour ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines inks deal to secure 30M doses of Covovax vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The term sheet to secure Covovax shots was signed by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., SII and its local partner Faberco Life...
Headlines
fbfb
PRC pilots 1,000 saliva tests
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross is set to conduct 1,000 saliva COVID-19 tests starting today as part of its pilot study for a cheaper...
Headlines
fbfb
More workers to lose jobs this year – labor group
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
A labor group fears a “worse” unemployment situation in the country this year, unless the government enforces...
Headlines
fbfb
House bill filed strengthening laws vs online child porn
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Stronger anti-child pornography laws should be in place to better protect minors from exploitation amid the fast-evolving...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with