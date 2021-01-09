#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Spike in COVID-19 cases feared as thousands flock Quiapo for Black Nazarene feast
Thousands of devotees flock Quiapo in the city of Manila to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
K R De Asis/Manila Public Information Office
Spike in COVID-19 cases feared as thousands flock Quiapo for Black Nazarene feast
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2021 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Experts fear that a spike in COVID-19 cases would happen as thousands of devotees flocked Quiapo in the city of Manila for the feast of the Black Nazarene.

“We’re really going to need a miracle to stop a superspreader event in Quiapo right now,” said doctor Edsel Salvaña, among the experts in the technical advisory group that advises the Department of Health (DOH).

He pleaded to devotees not to go to Quiapo, where the basilica of the centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene is located.

“Aren’t we supposed to watch out for each other? Putting others at risk is about as un-Christian as it gets,” Salvaña said.

Doctor Tony Leachon, former adviser to the government’s COVID-19 task force, also echoed these concerns, saying that violating social distancing protocols will only lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

“Our faith is not proven by physical presence only,” Leachon said. “God will not look over for our attendance on this once a year event but for scars of sacrifice and love of humanity.”

Amid fears that the Feast of the Black Nazarene may turn out to be a superspreader event, the Department of Health asked devotees who physically attended Saturday’s celebrations to isolate at home and observe themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The local government and church officials decided to call off the “traslacion,” or the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene, due to the pandemic but pushed through with the holding of 15 masses where 400 people at a time would be allowed inside the basilica.

Thousands, however, were still present for the feast of the Black Nazarene outside of the church.

Earlier in the day, Manila Police District chief PGen. Leo Francisco told CNN Philippines that as of 9:30 a.m. an estimated 400,000 people had already been seen in Quiapo. He said that he expects that number to swell to a million by the end of the day.

A recent survey by OCTA Research showed that 48% of people in Metro Manila prayed to avoid contracting COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Sheila Crisostomo and Janvic Mateo/The STAR

BLACK NAZARENE COVID-19 MINOR BASILICA OF THE BLACK NAZARENE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUIAPO CHURCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
3 days ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar richest in Philippines – Bloomberg
16 hours ago
Real estate tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., a former senator and House speaker, emerged as the country’s richest in the latest...
Headlines
fbfb
Pag-asa, eagle of hope, dies at 28
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Philippine Eagle Pag-asa is dead.
Headlines
fbfb
NBI assistance in Dacera case now a parallel probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
(Updated 6:35 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate and parallel probe into the death of Christine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte eyes Romualdez as admin’s VP bet in 2022
By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
A year and a half until the next elections, President Duterte has expressed his desire to recruit House Majority Leader Martin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceed 485,000 with 1,952 new infections
48 minutes ago
(Updated 4:15 p.m.) The health department on Saturday tallied 1,952 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the national...
Headlines
fbfb
The process of charter change, explained
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
What is charter change, anyway? And why should we care about the whole process?
Headlines
fbfb
Some 400,000 devotees seen at Quiapo for Traslacion 2021 — Manila police
5 hours ago
(Update 2 3:53 p.m.) Throngs of devotees poured into the Quiapo area for Traslacion 2021 despite the pandemic and...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban on Austrian travelers
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The Office of the President has banned the entry to the Philippines of foreign travelers coming from Austria or who have been...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate set to hold caucus on Cha-cha
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Senators will hold a caucus soon to chart their next move on proposals for Congress to convene into a constituent assembly...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with