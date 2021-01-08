FDA to finish probe on PSG vaccination in 20 days

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking at wrapping up in over two weeks its investigation into the unauthorized vaccination of the close-in security of President Duterte.

In an interview the other night with One News’ “The Chiefs,” FDA director general Eric Domingo said the agency is closely working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in finding leads concerning the illegal entry and use of COVID-19 vaccines from China.

“Our regulatory office sabi nila kaya (they said it’s possible) in 20 days (from last Monday) to do investigation and give a report,” Domingo noted.

“We are working with NBI, BOC, and hopefully we get information useful in enforcing the mandate of the FDA and ensure that only registered, safe and effective drugs gain access to the population,” he added.

Domingo said the FDA would continue to look for ways to get information even if the PSG does not cooperate with investigators. But he said they have sent a letter to the PSG requesting for more information regarding the vaccination of presidential bodyguards.

In a separate television interview yesterday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the PSG has agreed to send report on its personnel involved. Duque said they are observing those administered with vaccines for possible adverse effect. A report will be prepared on a monthly basis.

Domingo said he has also directed the FDA enforcement unit to look into the reported vaccination of 100,000 POGO workers.

He said FDA is also looking into reports that illegal vaccination is being done in a Makati building and in Binondo.

“Wala kaming nahuli (We caught nobody), but the rumors are so persistent that there must be some truth to it,” Domingo said as he urged the public to help by providing authorities with more detailed information.

“Our concern here is the safety of those vaccinated. We won’t arrest those soldiers or the POGO workers. We are concerned about how those vaccines were able to enter and if they are handled properly,” he explained.

FDA, he said, is now in the process of evaluating the application for emergency use authorization of American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and has also received application from AstraZeneca.

COVID vaccination for priority groups like the healthcare workers and elderly, Domingo said, is expected to begin by March.

A bigger proportion of COVID vaccines may arrive by the second quarter of the year, and likely pave the way for community vaccination.

Domingo said FDA has yet to receive any feeler from the manufacturer of Sinopharm, which he claimed is now being widely used in China. Another vaccine from China, Sinovac has been inquiring about requirements for issuance of EUA.