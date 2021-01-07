#VACCINEWATCHPH
Vaccine procurement by LGUs to reduce gov't loan for inoculation â€” Palace
This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19". According to the World Health Organization, some 42 "candidate vaccines" against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020.
AFP/Joel Saget
Vaccine procurement by LGUs to reduce gov't loan for inoculation — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The plan of some mayors to buy COVID-19 vaccines for their constituents would reduce the amount of money the Duterte administration would borrow for inoculation, Malacañang said Thursday, even as it stressed that all purchases should involve the national government.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the national government would welcome any funding to be used to ensure Filipinos' access to vaccines.

"Why would we refuse the funds allocated for vaccines when the plan is to borrow money to buy vaccines? Of course, money talks. If they (local governments) have funds and they allocated it for vaccines, why would the national government reject it?" Roque said at a press briefing.

Asked if it would reduce the amount of loans to be contracted for vaccines, Roque replied: "Of course, that will be the sum total of that. That's why we are happy that LGUs (local government units) allocated funds to buy vaccines."

Roque, however, clarified that the national government would still take part in all vaccine procurements. He said the geographical priorities set by the government's pandemic task force would also be followed. Under the plan, pandemic-affected areas like Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro would be prioritized to promote economic activity.

The Philippine government is planning to borrow P73.2 billion to purchase vaccines for 60 million Filipinos.

About P40 billion will come from multilateral agencies Asian Development Bank and World Bank while P20 billion will be sourced from domestic sources like the Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, and government-owned or controlled corporations. About P13.2 billion will be borrowed from bilateral sources. The ADB previously said the Philippines' debt is not a source for concern because of its "very strong" fiscal position.

Earlier this week, Sen. Panfilo Lacson criticized the allegedly slow procurement process of the national government, saying the administration is still deciding about the brand of vaccine to be purchased while the private sector has already inked deals with manufacturers.

