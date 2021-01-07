Former lawmaker who oversaw Serenoâ€™s impeachment proceedings dies

MANILA, Philippines — Former Rep. Reynaldo Umali (Oriental Mindoro) has died following a heart attack, his brother, Rep. Alfonso Umali (Oriental Mindoro) told radio DZBB. He was 63.

Rep. Alfonso said the former lawmaker had fought cancer and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last December 2020.

When he was sitting in the lower chamber, former Rep. Reynaldo served as House justice committee chair and oversaw the impeachment proceedings against ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

After conducting marathon hearings for seven months, Rep. Reynaldo’s committee found probable cause to impeach Sereno.

Their recommendation to impeach her, however, was overtaken by the Supreme Court voting to oust the top magistrate.

Umali served as representative for the second district of Oriental Mindoro for three terms. — Xave Gregorio