#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte signs laws extending validity of Bayanihan 2, 2020 budget
Photo shows President Duterte gesturing as he updates the nation on the government’s COVID-19 response effort during a televised address at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang the other night.
The STAR/File photo
Duterte signs laws extending validity of Bayanihan 2, 2020 budget
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed laws extending the availability of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act funds and the P4.1-trillion 2020 national budget in a move that will allow the government to continue its pandemic response and economic recovery programs.

Republic Act No. 11519 extended the shelf life of the Bayanihan 2 appropriations until June 30 this year.

Republic Act No. 11520, meanwhile, extended the availability of the appropriations in last year's budget until December 31. Duterte signed the two laws last December 29, documents released by Malacañang Wednesday showed.

The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 is an extension of the Bayanihan to Heal as one Act, which granted the president additional powers to strengthen the government's measures against COVID-19.

A total of P107.96 billion has been released under Bayanihan 2 until the law expired last December 19, the budget department reported recently. About P36.76 billion in funds have not been released to implementing agencies as of last month.  

Republic Act No. 11519, however, did not extend the president's authority to exercise powers granted under Bayanihan 2, including the authority to reprogram, reallocate, and realign savings on other items in the appropriations of the executive department in the 2020 budget. The authority can only be exercised until December 19, the law said.

Fund releases to local governments and government financial institutions for programs, projects, and activities under the Bayanihan 2 will also be valid for release, obligation, and disbursement until June 30 except for the balances of the fund releases sourced from savings in last year's budget, which shall be governed by the applicable provisions of the 2020 General Appropriations Act. Appropriations covered by the standby fund will also be available for release, obligation, and disbursement up to June 30.

Republic Act No. 11520, meanwhile, extended the availability of the appropriations in the 2020 budget until the end of 2021 to ensure that the government programs that were delayed because of the pandemic will still be implemented.

After the validity period, all undisbursed funds will not be available for release unless Congress passes a new law allowing it.

The balances of fund transfers between agencies, instrumentalities, and government-owned or -controlled corporations, which, while obligated, remain unused and undisbursed as of Dec. 31, 2021 will return to the unappropriated surplus of the general fund.

Appropriations for infrastructure and capital outlays for fiscal year 2020 will also be valid for obligation until the end of 2021.

EMERGENCY POWER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hong Kong detects case of new COVID-19 variant in passenger from Manila
10 hours ago
Hong Kong's health authorities said they had detected a case of the new coronavirus strain initially found in Britain in a...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
MMDA chair Danilo Lim passes away
7 hours ago
Lim died “before 8 a.m. this morning,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. He was 65.
Headlines
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao offers reward for capture of suspects in death of flight attendant
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The boxing legend announced a P500,000 purse to anyone who will be able to apprehend those still at large in the death of...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
6 hours ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Rights group hits Año's red-tagging of slain Rizal farmers
23 minutes ago
“The police and military mercilessly killed five farmworkers mere days before Christmas — and now, Año...
Headlines
fbfb
More contagious COVID-19 variant not yet in Philippines but don't ease guard — experts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 30 minutes ago
While this is a welcome development, experts called on Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue practicing preventive measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecution orders release of 3 tagged in Dacera case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 58 minutes ago
State prosecutors ordered the release for further investigation of three of the persons linked in the death of flight attendant...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra vows IACAT will run after perpetrators of online sexual exploitation of children
1 hour ago
Guevarra said he will asked the AMLC for a copy of its report, and “refer the matter to the IACAT for appropriate action.”...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR reminds PNP: Follow your own rules
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"These standards must be carried out in full accordance with the rule of law while ensuring that the rights of all parties...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with